Learners at St David's Marist, Inanda, performed Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini's iconic 'Felicia' war cry as a tribute to the late rugby star

Makwedini, 20, died on 11 July after collapsing during a training session in France, with reports suggesting he suffered cardiac arrest

The tribute follows an outpouring of grief across South Africa after the Wynberg Boys' High School alumnus passed away

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Learners at St David's Marist, Inanda, paid tribute to the late Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini by performing his now-legendary "Felicia" war cry at their school, weeks after the young rugby player's sudden death in France.

St David's Marist Learners Honour Late Luqobo Makwedini With Iconic 'Felicia' War Cry

Source: Facebook

St David's shared footage of the tribute on social media, with the school describing the gesture as a reflection of the lasting legacy Makwedini left on those around him.

"Some moments are bigger than sport. Our boys came together to honour Luqobo Makwedini by performing his iconic war cry rendition 'Felicia uyashisa [she's hot]', a tribute to the passion, pride and spirit that continue to inspire South Africans," the school wrote in the accompanying post.

The war cry that captured South Africa

The "Felicia" war cry first brought Makwedini to national attention in 2023, when he delivered it as a pupil at Wynberg Boys' High School in Cape Town. The moment went viral, turning the young player into an internet sensation and earning him widespread admiration across the country.

St David's tribute post also noted the broader significance of the moment:

"May this be a reminder that sport has the power to unite, uplift and leave a legacy that echoes far beyond the final whistle. Thank you, Luqobo, for giving our boys a moment they'll never forget."

Makwedini collapsed during training in France

Makwedini, who was 20 years old, died on 11 July after collapsing at a training session in France. Although the precise cause of death has not been officially confirmed, reports indicate he suffered cardiac arrest. He had relocated to France in 2025 after signing with AS Béziers Hérault ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

His passing sent shockwaves through South African rugby circles and the broader public, given his age and the bright future predicted for him in the sport.

Wynberg Boys' High School shared a formal statement mourning his loss:

"Our Wynberg community mourns the tragic passing of our much-loved brother, Bibo Makwedini, Matric 2025. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, and school friends. RIP Old Boy, Old Friend."

Watch the video below.

Source: Briefly News