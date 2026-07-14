A young baker named Jody announced the launch of freshly baked sourdough bread at the Lekkers Stop Shop in Westridge

Jody held up a brown-paper-wrapped loaf while making his pitch inside a local spaza shop stocked with everyday snacks

South Africans across the country said they would travel to support the small business after the video went viral

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The picture on the left showed the local spaza shop owner with a customer. Image: @itsmyfriend1

Source: TikTok

Jody the Baker, a young entrepreneur from Westridge, announced the launch of his freshly baked sourdough bread at his local spaza shop, and South Africa took notice.

In a short video that quickly spread across social media, Jody stood inside the Lekkers Stop Shop, shelves of Lay's chips and Doritos visible behind him, holding a neatly wrapped loaf of sourdough bread. Speaking directly into a microphone, he invited the community to come through the following Saturday at 8:00am for the debut of "Lekkers Bread" and encouraged people to message the business online to show their support.

Mzansi plans to support his business

That image, paired with user Jody's warm and unhurried delivery, struck a chord with viewers who appreciated the grassroots spirit behind the launch. The bread is priced at R55 a loaf, which sparked conversation in the comments, with one viewer pointing out that a similar product at Woolworths goes for R50. Others asked about pre-ordering and whether the loaves come sliced.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Westridge buzzing over the new bread

The response from the community was immediate. Locals said they would be there on opening day, and people from further afield expressed genuine regret at not being close enough to pop in.

Wendy Somlayi wrote:

"I'll come from Khayelitsha especially for this."

KINGDAVID said:

"Bro, now you talking. 🔥👌"

Ladybugg added:

"Excellent young man, sourdough bread is healthy. 👍 🙏"

yannikfourie shared:

"Oh how I now wish I stayed that side. Love from Johannesburg."

KeshiaW said:

"Leka man! What a pity for me! Wishing you many many years of prosperity upon your business!"

SniperonTarget1 wrote:

"I'm missing out, that bread looks good."

miche asked:

"Hi Jody. Do we preorder, or is it only on Saturdays? All the best!"

3 Other Briefly News stories about spaza shops

A Facebook video showed a group of men relaxing inside a spaza shop, smoking a hubbly pipe and drinking cold drinks Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/246672-protection-fee-members-men-casually-lounging-spaza-shop-worry-sa-facebook-video/

Police arrested four suspects in Witbank on 9 July 2026 after spaza shops owned by foreign nationals were looted the previous night Read more: https://briefly.co.za/south-africa/246219-4-suspects-arrested-spaza-shops-looted-witbank-1-person-shot-dead/

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed the fatal shooting of spaza shop owner Umar on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel Read more: https://briefly.co.za/south-africa/246547-western-cape-councillor-conveys-condolences-spaza-shop-owner-gunned-down/

Source: Briefly News