AKA’s old tweet about Anele Tembe sparks fresh discussions following recent online speculations

Video of Anele’s final moments reignites controversy surrounding her tragic death in April 2021

Inquest into Anele Tembe's death postponed to September 2026 amid renewed public interest

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' relationship advice reemerged amid questions about Anele Tembe's death. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

An old social media post by late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes praising his late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe has resurfaced online, sparking fresh conversations amid renewed public interest in the circumstances surrounding her death.

Tembe, who was 22 years old, died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. In recent days, a video allegedly showing her final moments before the fall circulated online, leading to renewed speculation and debate among social media users about what happened.

After the video surfaced, text messages between AKA and Anele’s father, Moses Tembe, also made rounds online. As some social media users questioned AKA’s role in the tragedy, others revisited moments from the couple’s relationship, including an old post from the rapper.

AKA's old tweet about Anele Tembe surfaces

The tweet, originally posted on 8 March 2020, saw AKA sharing relationship advice with his followers while seemingly referring to Anele, who was 21 years old at the time. Without mentioning her name, the Fela In Versace hitmaker encouraged his followers to find themselves a young partner. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old, my broer. Trust me🥰”

See the post below:

SA reacts to AKA's old tweet about Anele Tembe

The post resurfaced on X (Twitter) on Monday, 13 July 2026, with users sharing different views about the rapper’s words and reflecting on his relationship with Anele.

Here are some of the comments:

@sisiphokazi_m said:

“AKA has a tweet for everything🫠”

@mDozi__ agreed:

“Yep, the point still stands and will always be relevant.”

@ mello_OO7 alleged:

“I took this advice. Boy, I had fun, enjoyed the relationship, but it ended in tears 😢”

@Ronewa_Mathephe asked:

“This didn't age well, did it?”

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' relationship advice went viral again after a video showing Anele Tembe's final moments surfaced. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Anele Tembe inquest gets new dates

The resurfacing of AKA’s old tweet comes as the public awaits further developments in the inquest into Anele Tembe’s death, which has been postponed to September 2026, as reported by Briefly News.

The inquiry was originally scheduled to run from 13 to 15 July 2026 in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Source: Briefly News