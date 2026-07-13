Tony Forbes says his family has evidence they believe will clear AKA of allegations linking him to Anele Tembe's death

His comments came after the inquest into Anele Tembe's death was postponed to a later date

The inquest is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding Anele Tembe's death and determine the facts based on the evidence presented in court

Tony Forbes spoke about the Anele Tembe inquest. Image: tonydforbes, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes, the father of late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, says his family has evidence they believe will clear the award-winning musician of allegations linking him to the death of his fiancée, Anele Tembe. His comments come as the long-awaited inquest into Tembe's death has been postponed.

Tembe, who was 22 years old, died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. In recent days, a video said to show her final moments before the fall resurfaced online, prompting renewed speculation on social media about AKA's alleged involvement.

Tony Forbes says family has evidence

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, 13 July 2026, shortly after the inquest was postponed, Tony Forbes said the family has been waiting for the legal process to present information they believe will clear AKA's name. He expressed frustration over media reports and online claims suggesting that his son was responsible for Anele Tembe's death, saying those allegations were unfair.

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“Justice takes time, and the law needs to take its course. There is information that we’ve had from the beginning that we felt was tabled at the inquest. While there has been a delay in the inquest, there have been stories in the media, which essentially say that Kiernan murdered Anele. And that is so unfair,” Forbes said.

Watch the video below:

Before the inquest was due to begin, Tony Forbes also spoke to eNCA, where he reiterated that his family believes the inquiry will establish the facts surrounding Anele Tembe's death. He said the inquest is important for the Forbes family because it will allow all the evidence to be presented in court.

Tony Forbes spoke about the postponement of Anele Tembe's inquest. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA and Moses Tembe old text messages resurface

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that private text messages between the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, went viral on social media.

This followed the release of new footage of Anele's final moments before her passing in April 2021.

Source: Briefly News