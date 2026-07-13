AKA's Father Tony Forbes Says Anele Tembe Inquest Will Clear Rapper's Name
- Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' family has reportedly welcomed the inquest into the death of Anele Tembe
- Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper, said he is absolutely convinced his son did not murder his fiancée and that evidence will prove it
- Six subpoenaed witnesses are expected to testify during the three-day inquiry, when it commences in September
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The family of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has spoken out ahead of the long-awaited inquest into the death of his fiancée, Anele Tembe. Speaking to the media, AKA's father said the inquest will reveal the truth they have been anticipating for years.
The inquest was expected to start at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 13 July 2026. However, after the magistrate fell ill, it had been moved to 7 September 2026. Six witnesses, who were subpoenaed, were expected to testify during the three-day inquiry.
Anele Tembe, who was 22 at the time, passed away on 11 April 2021 after falling from a Cape Town hotel.
Tony Forbes hopeful of favourable outcome after inquest
According to eNCA, Tony Forbes made it clear that his family views the inquest as an opportunity for the facts to be laid out properly.
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"All along, we've been waiting for the inquest to happen, so that the facts are put on the table in a balanced way. We are absolutely convinced that Kiernan did not murder his fiancée. And the information that we've had has proven that," Forbes said to the media.
He anticipates that the inquest will clear the rapper's name, who has since passed away after a shooting in Durban in February 2023.
Forbes also commented on the new footage from the night of the incident that had surfaced, saying the information that recently emerged was not, in fact, new. He previously took to Instagram to slam the video's release.
Moses Tembe speaks about AKA
In a previous report from Briefly News, Moses Tembe had caused a stir when he stated that he did not believe that his daughter jumped at the Pepperclub hotel.
The Durban businessman spoke about AKA and how he treated him like his son.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za