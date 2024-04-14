Anele Tembe tragically passed away in April 2021, and her family has mostly remained private amid the tragedy

AKA was engaged to be married to Anele Tembe when she lost her life on the 10th floor of a luxury Cape Town hotel

Moses Tembe recently opened up in a candid interview where he addressed Anele Tembe's death publically for the first time

Anele Tembe's death anniversary was on 11 April 2024, and some of her family members released statements. In a sit-down, Moses Tembe explained that he did not believe that his daughter undressed and threw herself off the Pepper Club Hotel balcony.

Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, opened up about AKA and more for the first time since she passed in 2021. Image: Gallo Images / X / @Am_Blujay

South Africans have speculated about how Anele Tembe died, including her then-fiancé, AKA being a main suspect in the court of public opinion. Moses Tembe recently explained why he expected a prosecution and for AKA to be in the box to face the court.

Moses Tembe opens up about AKA

In an SABC News interview, Moses Tembe said that he loved AKA. He said he wanted to treat AKA like their own child when Anele died to maintain objectivity. He said:

"I object to anyone who suggests that Kiernan killed our daughter. We need to lead with evidence, and that will tell us exactly what happened. "

Was Moses Tembe involved in AKA's death?

Moses responded to allegations that he was involved in AKA's shooting. He said that the allegations are made by faceless people on social media. Moses maintained that police have not contacted him about the case and that he will continue trusting the legal system of South Africa.

He said if there was anyone who wanted AKA alive, it was the Tembe family since they were desperate for answers. Watch the full interview by SABC News:

SA react to Moses Tembe

Netizens were touched by Moses Tembe as he opened up. Many had words of encouragement, while others continued to voice their opinions about the late AKA and Anele.

@Motswako commented:

"You can see he is at peace now that AKA is no more."

@vusibiyela6032 said:

"It's not rocket science that the person who was with Anele at the time of her death would be the main suspect."

@hgfku-tn6hb argued:

"No truth that will come out with cameras"

@pfulu was moved:

"RIP Anele . Be comforted Mr Tembe .I know your pain."

@fanamlawuli6761 added:

"I would never understand if a loved one died and no answers are found."

@lwandlemanyisane2191 was hopeful:

"I pray they find closure and may her soul continue resting in peace."

The book on AKA and Anele's love will be released

Briefly News previously reported that another plot twist arises as a popular journalist and author, Melinda Ferguson, is about to have many netizens hooked on her upcoming book about another celebrity relationship that was deemed toxic.

There is no doubt the mystery of how Anele Tembe died is still questioned by many, as well as her relationship with the slain rapper, AKA.

According to The South African, popular journalist Melinda Ferguson has documented the tale of AKA and Anele's toxic relationship and how she "fell" after a long, heated argument. ️️

