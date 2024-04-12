Ntsiki Mazwai remembered Anele Tembe on the third anniversary of her tragic passing

The controversial activist posted a screenshot from a video of AKA breaking through a door, from his infamous final fight with Nelly

To this day, Mzansi gets chills from seeing the photo, knowing that it was from Nelly's final moments

Ntsiki Mazwai threw shade at AKA on the anniversary of Anele Tembe's passing. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai and Instagram/ akaworldwide

Ntsiki Mazwai paid tribute to Anele Tembe on the anniversary of her death. The MOYA Podcast presenter shared a screenshot from her viral fight with AKA, saying she and other social media users have not forgotten about that fateful incident.

Ntsiki Mazwai remembers Anele Tembe

On the third anniversary of her tragic passing, Ntsiki Mazwai remembered Anele Tembe and the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death.

Nelly died on 11 April 2021 after falling to her death from a hotel balcony in Cape Town. At the time, she was in a relationship with late rapper, AKA, who many pointed a finger at as being responsible for Nelly's death.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Ntsiki shared a screenshot from a video reportedly taken by Anele during one of her heated arguments with the rapper.

The viral clip was of AKA with his shirt torn, having broken through a door, seemingly walking towards the person behind the camera. This is one of the last instances many people remember Nelly being alive.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Netizens threw shade at Ntsiki for her post:

MrFirsttimer said:

"This woman doesn't respect the dead."

LihleSieg posted:

"Hayi shame, you can be heartless sometimes."

ncalu_k asked:

"What is the purpose of this post, Ntsiki?"

sakunabi asked:

"He's dead, what more justice do you want?"

Meanwhile, some netizens are still stunned by the circumstances of Nelly's death and seemingly pinned it on AKA:

SydneySifiso_ said:

"I am afraid we will never know the truth about the events of this particular night."

scchultzzz1 wrote:

"This is so scary."

_Kgoro posted:

"Every dog has its day."

Cool_GuyJsomtin was shattered:

"We will never forget. Poor little nana died at the hands of the arrogant monster."

Nota Baloyi calls out AKA's friends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi calling out AKA's friends for their lack of support.

The controversial music executive dragged the Supa Mega's close buddies after seeing that the rapper's father was alone during court proceedings.

