Bodyguard Anwar Khan benefited over R60 million during the University of Fort Hare looting saga

Khan, who is a celebrity bodyguard and once worked for AKA, made the amount in half a year after he deployed five bodyguards

South Africans found the story to be unbelievable, and many demanded that he be handed down a harsh punishment

EASTERN CAPE – Celebrity bodyguard Anwar Khan made over R60 million for deploying bodyguards during the University of Fort Hare looting frenzy, which saw the university bleeding millions.

Bodyguard made millions in kickbacks

According to SowetanLIVE, Khan's company, Pentagon Group, is allegedly behind a scheme to destabilise the university and cause fear. Khan is also known as AKA's former bodyguard. The plan was to use deadly shootings to manufacture a security problem, which would be solved by him receiving security tenders from the institution.

Khan is accused of paying the hitmen that killed Mboneli Velese, the bodyguard of vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Khan allegedly made R62,3 million between June and December in 20222 from tenders in which Isaac Plaatjies handpicked his company.

South Africans were stunned

Netizens on Facebook were floored by the allegations that Khan, who was arrested over the Easter Weekend, is facing.

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:

"People like this should face more than 30 years in prison. This is taxpayers' money."

Toney L Nhlane said:

"Now we know why it's difficult for the ANC government to fix this country. Almost every institution is rotten with corruption."

Kika Masentle Silva said:

"Let him rot in jail. He has no conscience whatsoever. That university is having serious financial problems because of people like him."

Robin Martin Challenor said:

"I used to work at the University of Fort Hare. Students risked their lives to fight for freedom and against the Ciskei security police. Theft like this is an insult to brave people."

Maphutha Ravele said:

"Welcome to South Africa."

