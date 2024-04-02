Anwar "Dogg" Khan, known for being rapper AKA's bodyguard, has been arrested in connection with a corruption scandal at the University of Fort Hare

Khan, along with 15 others, is accused of involvement in a tender corruption syndicate that cost the institution millions

Despite his high-profile security work for celebrities like Michael Jackson and Oprah Winfrey, Khan now faces legal trouble over these alleged dodgy deals

Late rapper AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in corruption at the University of Fort Hare. Khan was among the 15 people who were arrested after a thorough investigation.

Anwar Khan in Fort Hare corruption scandal

He may be charging R56K per day for his security services to his high-profile clients, but Anwar Khan is also allegedly involved in some dodgy deals.

According to EWN, Khan was arrested alongside 15 other people in connection to the University of Fort Hare graft case. Per the report, the popular security provider was arrested over the past Easter weekend for an alleged tender corruption syndicate that cost the institution millions of rands.

Khan and his several co-accused appeared at the Dimbaza Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Who is Anwar Khan and why is he popular

Anwar Khan rose to prominence as the late rapper AKA's bodyguard. In addition to the Jika hitmaker, Khan also worked with several international stars including TD Jakes, Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar.

Dogg made headlines when he stated that protocol was breached the day AKA was shot and killed alongside his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February last year.

AKA's former bodyguard Anwar “Dogg” Khan charges R56K daily

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anwar "Dogg" Khan, who was the late AKA's former bodyguard, revealed how much he charges a day. Dogg says he and his team, The Pentagon Group, charge a minimum of R56K daily for security. He went on to explain how their group operates, but Mzansi isn't buying his PR one bit.

AKA's former bodyguard opened up about how much he charges per day. Anwar "Dogg" Khan, who works with The Pentagon Group, says his rate is $ 3,000 (R56,6K) a day minimum!

