SANDF Member Nabbed for Opening Fire in a Free State Tavern, Citizens Stunned: “Anger Issues”
South Africa

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A member of the SANDF caused mayhem at Lehlokwaneng Tavern in Manyatseng by injuring eight people
  • The 37-year-old soldier allegedly discharged a firearm after a heated argument with some people at the establishment
  • South Africans expressed concern over the incident and many want the suspect to face the music

SA Defence Force member got arrested for shooting people
SA Defence Force member was arrested after opening fire in a Free State tavern. Image: Stock photos
Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE - A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) triggered chaos at the Lehlokwaneng Tavern in Manyatseng, Ladybrand, injuring eight people in a shocking shooting incident.

Argument breaks out in Bloemfontein tavern

According to City Press, the 37-year-old suspect, stationed at the Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein, got into an argument while sitting with a group at the tavern on Friday night.

Angry SANDF member opens fire

Following the altercation, the suspect left the scene to fetch his firearm from home. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said he returned to the tavern and opened fire. Eight people sustained injuries during the incident.

The suspect facing attempted murder and assault charges is awaiting his court appearance.

SA citizens weigh in

Shocked South Africans on social media reacted to the alarming incident.

See some comments below:

Brenda Mokoena said:

"Lunatics should not be owning guns full stop."

Phelo Zolisa Mkhwane posted:

"50 years in prison for that one."

Simphiwe Tom mentioned:

"Those ones have anger issues. They've never been to any war except beating people during COVID-19 lockdown Level 5."

Charles Sithole wrote:

"ANC's fault, guns should be under lock and key during peaceful times. We aren't at war."

Moses Kopa stated:

"He must be taken to Sudan. Finish and klaar."

Melusi Mtshali commented:

"A soldier without political education is a potential criminal."

Rebaone Dube added:

"He was afraid to be taken to DRC GOMA. How did he get the job via connections or what? Sad indeed."

