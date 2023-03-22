South Africans are still trying to piece together what happened the night AKA was murdered

Social media has been awash with speculations, with some peeps pointing fingers at Anele Tembe's family while others believe it was Don Design

The rapper's bodyguard Anwar Khan, popularly known as Dogg, has opened up about the incident and said protocol was breached the night Supa Mega was murdered

AKA's murder story has been marred with what-ifs and speculation. Peeps feel the rapper should have never accepted the Durban gig, and others said he should have doubled his security.

AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan broke his silence about the star's murder. Image: @ThegreatoneZa

The issue of AKA's security on the night of the murder has been raised several times on Twitter, and the late rapper's longtime bodyguard recently confirmed a security breach.

AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan says there was breach of security

Speaking to Annika Larsen on My Guest Tonight, the Jika hitmaker's longtime security detail Anwar "Dogg" Khan confirmed what was on everyone's mind. Dogg said that the rapper's security was breached when he was taken to Wish Restaurant.

According to Sunday World, Dogg made it clear that had he been there with AKA, he would have taken him from the airport to the hotel, then to his gig and straight back to the airport. He said:

"In my absence, the protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road’s Wish restaurant, which he accepted. Had I been there, the protocol would not have been breached, simply because that call would’ve come through the road manager."

Dogg's explosive interview causes stir on Twitter

Twitter has been in flames following the interview by AKA's bodyguard. According to ZAlebs, peeps have weighed in and given different conclusions.

@ThisIsColbert wrote:

"Dogg says "Rules were broken, Kiernan Forbes was called & invited to go on Florida Road, had I been there that protocol would have not been breached. Simply because that call would've came through the ROAD MANAGER."

@SaintFromVosloo added:

"There's another detail we're missing. Dogg used the G-Wagon to illustrate how the Artist, BG1 and BG2 would sit in the bulletproof armoured vehicle. Whenever AKA was in DBN, there'd be photos of him with the white G-Wagon. However, on 10 Feb he was driven in a rental H1. WHY???"

