15 suspects in connection with the Fort Hare University murders have appeared in court in the Eastern Cape

The suspects are facing various charges, including fraud, corruption and kidnapping

They were arrested concerning the murder of two University of Fort Hare staff members in 2022 and 2023

The 15 suspects who are accused of corruption, murder and attempted murder at the University of Fort Hare appeared in court. Images: krisanapong detraphiphat and Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

ALICE, EASTERN CAPE – The 15 suspects who were arrested in connection with the murders of two University of Fort Hare staff members have made their appearance in court. Their arrests bring the number of those caught to 25.

Suspects arrested for Fort Hare murders

According to SowetanLIVE, the suspects that were arrested were charged with fraud, corruption, kidnapping, attempted murder and murder. They were arrested after a South African Police Service task team investigated the murders of the University of Fort Hare’s fleet manager, Petrus Roets and vice-chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Richard Vesele. Roets was gunned down in 2022, and Vesele was killed in January 2023.

Four suspects have been suspended since 2022

Four of those arrested were allegedly suspended in 2022 by the university. SowetanLIVE revealed that others who were arrested allegedly work in the university’s finance, supply chains and human resource departments. The suspects were arrested over the Easter weekend. Their arrests follow the arrest of the university’s former Director of Investigations and Vetting, Isaac Plaatjies. Plaatjies was arrested in November last year at his home in East London.

