Kim Kardashian Drops Lewis Hamilton Photo As Fans Dismiss Split Rumours
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- Kim Kardashian shared a 20 slide carousel on Instagram on 13 July, captioned with a reference to her favourite people
- The post drew thousands of reactions and came amid swirling rumours about a split between Kim and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton
- Fans flooded the comments with love, saying how happy she looks as the reality star appeared relaxed and radiant
Kim Kardashian appears to have shut down recent breakup rumours with Lewis Hamilton after sharing a lakeside holiday photo featuring the Formula 1 champion. The reality TV star's latest Instagram carousel, captioned
"Summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋,"
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gave fans a glimpse into her family getaway and quickly sparked excitement online, with many convinced the romance is still going strong.
Kim spends time with her favourite people
Kim's 20- slide carousel captured family moments with her children, golf cart rides, dirt bike adventures and time with close friends. The biggest talking point, however, was a smiling selfie featuring Hamilton alongside Kim and one of her daughters. The image immediately caught fans' attention, becoming the standout photo from the post.
See the photo in the Instagram post below:
Lewis photo silences breakup rumours
The post comes after days of speculation that Kim and Hamilton had split. Rumours gained traction on social media after fans claimed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting widespread claims that their relationship had ended.
However, neither Kim nor Hamilton addressed the speculation or confirmed a breakup. By including Hamilton in her latest holiday post, Kim appeared to quietly dismiss the rumours without making a public statement.
Fans celebrate Kim and Lewis together
The comments section quickly turned into a celebration of the couple. One fan, @y14nny, joked:
"Squashed the break up rumours so all good for people that were worried 😂"
Another follower, @meldavs2010, wrote:
"She got herself a British man and instantly looks like she's genuinely having fun with life these days, Lewis actually suits her 👏."
Others called it a hard launch, with @katie.fisch1 commenting:
"helloo hard launch"
Supporters also praised Kim Kardashian's happiness, with @melissa.hurkman writing:
"Happy looks good on you cutie pieee 🥰💖"
While @triniharic added:
"❤️ beautiful family keep making memories."
Rather than responding to online speculation with words, Kim's latest holiday album and Hamilton's appearance in it was enough to convince many fans that the breakup rumours were wide off the mark.
Hamilton celebrates career-best finish with Kardashian's support
Recently Briefly News reported that Lewis Hamilton celebrated his best Formula 1 finish since 2021 after securing a strong result that marked a significant step forward in his season. Following the race, the Ferrari star reportedly praised Kim Kardashian for her encouragement, with their growing friendship continuing to attract attention. Fans reacted to both his on-track success and the pair's public connection, sparking conversation on social media.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.