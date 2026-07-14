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Kim Kardashian shared a 20 slide carousel on Instagram on 13 July, captioned with a reference to her favourite people

The post drew thousands of reactions and came amid swirling rumours about a split between Kim and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton

Fans flooded the comments with love, saying how happy she looks as the reality star appeared relaxed and radiant

Kim Kardashian's lakeside selfie with Lewis Hamilton sparks buzz.

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian appears to have shut down recent breakup rumours with Lewis Hamilton after sharing a lakeside holiday photo featuring the Formula 1 champion. The reality TV star's latest Instagram carousel, captioned

"Summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋,"

gave fans a glimpse into her family getaway and quickly sparked excitement online, with many convinced the romance is still going strong.

Kim spends time with her favourite people

Kim's 20- slide carousel captured family moments with her children, golf cart rides, dirt bike adventures and time with close friends. The biggest talking point, however, was a smiling selfie featuring Hamilton alongside Kim and one of her daughters. The image immediately caught fans' attention, becoming the standout photo from the post.

See the photo in the Instagram post below:

Lewis photo silences breakup rumours

The post comes after days of speculation that Kim and Hamilton had split. Rumours gained traction on social media after fans claimed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting widespread claims that their relationship had ended.

However, neither Kim nor Hamilton addressed the speculation or confirmed a breakup. By including Hamilton in her latest holiday post, Kim appeared to quietly dismiss the rumours without making a public statement.

Fans celebrate Kim and Lewis together

Fans say Kim and Lewis look happier than ever. Image: Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram

The comments section quickly turned into a celebration of the couple. One fan, @y14nny, joked:

"Squashed the break up rumours so all good for people that were worried 😂"

Another follower, @meldavs2010, wrote:

"She got herself a British man and instantly looks like she's genuinely having fun with life these days, Lewis actually suits her 👏."

Others called it a hard launch, with @katie.fisch1 commenting:

"helloo hard launch"

Supporters also praised Kim Kardashian's happiness, with @melissa.hurkman writing:

"Happy looks good on you cutie pieee 🥰💖"

While @triniharic added:

"❤️ beautiful family keep making memories."

Rather than responding to online speculation with words, Kim's latest holiday album and Hamilton's appearance in it was enough to convince many fans that the breakup rumours were wide off the mark.

Hamilton celebrates career-best finish with Kardashian's support

Recently Briefly News reported that Lewis Hamilton celebrated his best Formula 1 finish since 2021 after securing a strong result that marked a significant step forward in his season. Following the race, the Ferrari star reportedly praised Kim Kardashian for her encouragement, with their growing friendship continuing to attract attention. Fans reacted to both his on-track success and the pair's public connection, sparking conversation on social media.

Source: Briefly News