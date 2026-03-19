US media personality Kim Kardashian took a very dramatic fall on her way to the Oscars 2026 afterparty

The Kardashians reality TV star, wore very high gold heels with her long, shimmery gold dress on

Social media users responded to the X post, offering varying opinions on Kim's shoes and fall

Kim Kardashian Falls While Wearing High Heels on Her Way to Oscars Afterparty: “My Ankles”. Image: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Media mogul Kim Kardashian went viral for more than just her good looks during the Oscars 2026 weekend.

On her way to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on 15 March 2026, Kim Kardashian took a very dramatic fall right into the bushes.

Kim Kardashian falls in high heels

In her head-turning Gucci turtleneck dress, The Kardashians star almost took a tumble when she fell in her gold heels.

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Kim Kardashian attended the Oscars afterparty. Image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The actress and reality TV star was helped by her friends, and in the viral X video, she can be heard saying, "My ankle!" In another trending video, Kim could be heard saying she wanted her shoes to be tighter.

On X, @JebraFaushay trolled Kim by saying people should not wear such huge heels if they do not wish to fall in front of the cameras.

"If you don’t want to fall into the bushes like Kim Kardashian, don’t wear 8-inch heels. This would have never happened if she were wearing a pair of Crocs."

Watch the X video below:

X users troll Kim Kardashian

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@Christinex30c said:

"The designers are cruel to make women walk in those heels."

@Maga_Billi reacted;

"I really question the choices of my own gender,"

@RollingLotusJS revealed:

"Nope! Lost my right ankle to a round curb in platform shoes in 1975… ain’t NO way. Props on the dress tho - she did rock that.."

@BasedMaryKay said:

"Her feet will hate her as she ages. Ask me how I know (and I only ever wore 'normal' high heels)."

@BelissaCohen reacted:

"Those are what have always been called “stripper heels.” They’re pole dancing shoes. Whether she walks on stilts or Crocs, she will always be who she is."

@ElenaSoccerMom said:

"If she thinks she looks good, having to be picked up out of a bush because her dress is too tight and her heels are ridiculous is not gonna get her there. And if she was trying to achieve the Parisian spring season zombie foliage look, she could just have pulled the bush out of the ground and strapped it to herself."

Khloe pens sweet message to Kim on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV star Khloe Kardashian wished her big sister, Kim, a happy birthday. Khloe wrote a heartfelt message on her social media page as her sister turned 45.

A part of her message reads: "Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever twin flame in chaos and greatness, @kimkardashian, where you go, I go. Every year, I’m in awe of how you continue to evolve. Somehow, you keep levelling up in strength, grace, wisdom, and heart. You’ve always been powerful, but lately it feels like you’ve tapped into an even deeper layer of yourself, calmer yet more unstoppable, grounded yet still dreaming bigger than ever."

Source: Briefly News