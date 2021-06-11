'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Finale Airs & Fans Are Broken: End of an Era

- The final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired and fans all over the world are in mourning, this is an end of an unforgettable era in television

- E! Entertainment’s Ryan Seacrest took to social media to announce the finale and to thank the Kardashians for all their years of entertainment

- Fans took to social media after watching the final episode to express their feels, they are going to miss The Ks so much

It is an end of an era! The final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians just aired and there are a lot of mixed emotions.

E! Entertainment’s Ryan Seacrest took to social media to announce the farewell episode and the end of this unforgettable pop culture journey.

“Tonight we say goodbye to a show that left an indelible mark on reality TV and pop culture. Thank you to the Kardashians and Jenners for allowing us to be a part of your family and to our friends at @BunimMurray who were there to document these special moments. #KUWTK”

Fans bid farewell to #KUWTK

Social media has been flooded with fans commenting on the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This final episode had fans all over the world in tears.

“I grew up watching this, I’m gonna miss this show ngl #KUWTK”

“Just watched the last episode of #KUWTK ok the @billieeilish playing at the end got me, end of an era. Wishing everyone happiness & love@KimKardashian @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @KylieJenner @KendallJenner @KrisJenner.”

“Judge me but I have watched #KUWTK since I was in middle school… very sad it’s ending (the first gif is of course Kim).”

“Just finished watching the final eps of #KUWTK not gonna lie I cried like a baby. Thank you @khloekardashian @KimKardashian @KrisJenner you got me thru the hardest time of my life when my dad passed away in 2016. I will be forever grateful as I was honestly ready to end it all.”

“My life is officially over! #KUWTK”

Kim wishes Kanye happy birthday

Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Kim Kardashian has left fans guessing after sending a lovely birthday message to estranged hubby Kanye West.

The beauty queen is known to have filed for divorce from the musician back in February 2021, but her latest message showed no sign of the two splitting up.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, June 8, Kim shared a lovely photo of her and Kanye with the kids on a private jet, with excitement written all over their faces.

