Gareth Cliff weighs in on the March and March Movement’s funding debate, discussing claims that the protests may have outside backing

He argued that the simplest explanation is usually the answer and urged people to focus on available facts instead of speculation

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi previously warned South Africans after Israel rejected claims that it was funding the anti-illegal immigration marches

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Gareth Cliff shared a theory on who is funding Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: grcliff, jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Gareth Cliff has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the March and March Movement, offering his take on claims that the organisation is receiving foreign funding. While acknowledging reports linking people around the movement to former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Cliff argued that there is no clear evidence that Israel is bankrolling the movement.

The movement, led by broadcaster and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been at the centre of national attention following protests calling for stronger action against illegal immigration. Questions have also been raised online about who is funding the organisation.

Gareth Cliff shares theory on who could be funding Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Speaking on The Truth Report on Monday, 13 July 2026, Gareth Cliff examined the explosive claim that Israel was allegedly behind the March and March protests. According to Cliff, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her husband have previously been seen meeting with senior members of the MK Party. He also referenced investigative reporting that allegedly identified relationships between people linked to the movement and the wider Zuma network.

“Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March protests, or one of the leaders, apparently has denied receiving foreign proxy funding. But we know that she's involved in the larger Zuma network, and it's not just because that's her surname. Jacinta and her husband meet with senior MK party officials all the time,” Cliff said.

Cliff pointed to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's previous crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, saying it raised far less than its target. He argued that the amount collected appeared relatively small and suggested it would not be enough to sustain a large organisation. Cliff said this could indicate that the movement is simply being driven by ordinary South Africans frustrated with unemployment and illegal immigration, rather than by hidden funders. He cautioned against concluding without evidence, saying the simplest explanation is often the most likely.

"It's entirely likely, it's plausible. It's possible that March and March is just a ground-up, real protest that has a lot of angry unemployed South Africans mobilised without any nefarious outside links to bigger organisations,” he added.

Cliff encouraged people to focus on the available facts instead of expanding theories beyond what the evidence currently supports.

"Sometimes the truth is Occam's razor. Just watch what's happening, just pay attention to the actual circumstances,” Cliff said.

Watch the video below:

Gareth Cliff weighed in on claims about who is funding Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: Jacinta Ngobese/Facebook, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warns SA after Israel rejects funding Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded after Israel rejected claims that it was funding the anti-illegal immigration marches organised by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March Movement.

Ndlozi did not respond directly to Israel but warned South Africans and urged them to understand the country’s geopolitical importance and history.

Source: Briefly News