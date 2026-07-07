On 7 July 2026, March and March founder and leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted on her social media pages and called for a march on Thursday, 9 July

She issued a strict ultimatum to the government, threatening to take authorities to places where illegal immigrants are employed

Public reaction remained deeply polarised, with supporters praising her stance while critics warned of xenophobic violence

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The March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Photos: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the founder and leader of the anti-immigration advocacy group March and March, ignited a fresh wave of public debate following a bold statement made on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, 7 July.

In her post, Jacinta called for a march and issued a strict warning to the South African government regarding the ongoing presence of undocumented migrants in the country.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called for a march on 9 July

Jacinta utilised her social media platform to mobilise followers for the upcoming demonstration. She issued a direct threat of widespread disruption if their conditions were not met.

She posted:

"THURSDAY Si ON‼️✊🏻 Very important notice… Thursday is not just a March but a day for communities to gather and go to the Police Stations, fetch the Police and take them to drug dens and places where employers are hiring illegal immigrants!"

The social media post arrived closely on the heels of the nationwide demonstrations held on 30 June, which saw thousands of demonstrators take to the streets across multiple provinces.

March and March campaigns heavily for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, using the slogan Mabahambe ("They must go"). They argue they are protecting opportunities and resources for South African citizens.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted Facebook as well and called for more marches. Photos: @Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Public reaction to Jacinta's call for a new march

The post of Jacinta Ngobese, who recently made headlines because Zimbabweans attacked her, garnered polarised reactions.

While a substantial fraction of users have voiced strong support for her uncompromising stance, numerous others severely criticise the movement, warning that such ultimatums risk inciting further xenophobic violence and economic instability.

One social media user, @NgizweUpdates, responding directly to the post, wrote:

"Taking the law into your own hands is dangerous. Let the police do their work, but we must hold them accountable."

@pen.from.yesterday motivated the marches and wrote:

"We stand fully behind you, Jacinta. The government must listen to the citizens and prioritise our safety and jobs before it is too late."

Conversely, @wecareSA commented:

"This is dangerous rhetoric that we must condemn. Threatening a national shutdown to force mass deportations only fuels vigilantism and threatens the stability of our democracy."

Another critic, @wanitati echoed this sentiment, stating:

"To organise a shutdown based on exclusionary politics is reckless and ultimately harms the very township economies you claim to protect."

View Jacinta's X (Twitter) post here.

As public tensions escalate, national authorities have yet to issue an official response to the three-month deadline outlined in the post. However, political analysts suggest that the ongoing weekly protests could further strain law enforcement resources if a diplomatic resolution is not soon negotiated.

Jacinta's sharp response to a Zimbabwean journalist

Briefly News shared details about Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's sharp response to criticism about her demand for the immediate repatriation of foreign nationals from South Africa amid rising anti-immigrant tensions.

As regional leaders issue travel advisories and protests escalate, the urgent call for neighbouring governments to take responsibility for their citizens showcases the complexities of the ongoing crisis.

Source: Briefly News