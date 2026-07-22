Hugo Broos' remarks about two of South Africa's brightest football talents have reignited debate over how national team coaches should speak about players

The criticism centres on whether public comments could influence overseas opportunities for Bafana Bafana stars

The debate has also opened fresh discussion about South African football's future beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Hugo Broos under scrutiny after comments about two Bafana Bafana stars. Image: Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has accused Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos of hurting South African players with his public comments, arguing that remarks about Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi could influence how overseas clubs view them.

Sukazi made the comments while reflecting on Bafana Bafana's progress and the future of South African football.

Hugo Broos' comments on Rele and Mbokaza questioned

Speaking over the weekend, Sukazi praised Broos for helping South Africa qualify for two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he argued that some of Broos' public remarks about players had been damaging.

According to Soccer Laduma, Sukazi said Broos questioned Mbokazi's move to Major League Soccer, suggesting he should have joined a stronger league. He also claimed the Belgian coach had repeatedly suggested Mofokeng was not physically ready for European football.

"He has already made pronouncements that Rele is weak, he must be strong, he won't play in six months. Probably influencing the mind of his next club," Sukazi said.

Debate over Bafana Bafana stars intensifies

Sukazi questioned whether such comments benefit players trying to establish themselves overseas.

He pointed out that Mbokazi impressed at the FIFA World Cup despite earlier criticism of his move to the United States. He argued that South African football should support its emerging talent.

SAFA leadership also comes under discussion

While criticising Broos' comments, Sukazi also acknowledged the coach's achievements with Bafana Bafana.

He said Broos had restored South Africa's ability to qualify consistently for major tournaments and thanked SAFA president Danny Jordaan and his administration for appointing him.

However, Sukazi backed SAFA presidential candidate Sandile Zungu, arguing that South African football now faces a crucial moment and needs bold leadership to continue progressing.

Sukazi's remarks have added another dimension to the debate surrounding Broos following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While acknowledging the coach's success with Bafana Bafana, he believes greater care should be taken when discussing players publicly, particularly those pursuing careers abroad.

Hugo Broos has been accused of hurting Bafana Bafana stars with his public comments after TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi questioned remarks about Mofokeng and Mbokazi. Image: Etienne Laurent/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirms Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup finish

Briefly News also reported that FIFA has officially confirmed Bafana Bafana's final position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup standings after Hugo Broos' side made history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

South Africa finished joint-25th in the 48-team tournament, ending above several established football nations and marking the country's best-ever World Cup performance.

Source: Briefly News