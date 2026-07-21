An X user sparked debate after criticising Moja Love's X-Repo presenter Xolani Maphanga on Monday, 20 July 2026

The user accused Maphanga of using his show to mock and belittle black people while treating white guests with more respect

Mzansi is divided, with some defending X-Repo as a justice platform for scam victims while others agree the channel targets black people

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‘X-Repo’ presenter accused of racial bias. Image: Moja Love TV

Source: Instagram

A post by X user @MissNtabeni has set off a heated debate about Moja Love's popular repo show and its presenter, Xolani Maphanga. The user bluntly stated her distaste for the presenter, claiming his show's core purpose is to humiliate black South Africans.

X-Repo is a Moja Love television programme where Maphanga and his team help individuals who have been scammed or wronged by businesses and service providers recover their goods or money when standard legal processes have failed.

X-Repo host accused of targeting black South Africans

In her initial post, @MissNtabeni alleged that Xolani Maphanga humiliates black South Africans on his popular show. The post was captioned:

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“The aim of this guy’s show is to embarrass black people. I don’t like him a bit.”

See the post below:

@MissNtabeni did not hold back in her criticism, doubling down in a follow-up post where she broadened her attack to the entire channel.

"Whether you like it or not, Moja Love is a problem. This channel thrives on mocking black people and our cultures, and they do so by using black people — for instance, when Xolani got into trouble with the law, they terminated his contract and were too quick to abandon him," she wrote.

See the post below:

She also claimed that Maphanga's on-screen behaviour reflects a racial double standard.

"He always belittles Black people on his show, but with whites he talks with respect," she added.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Xolani Maphanga criticism

Not everyone agreed with her take. Several users rushed to defend the show and its presenter, arguing that those featured on X-Repo bring the public exposure on themselves by refusing to honour their obligations.

@Sindile_N questioned:

"So to hell with the victims that got robbed of the properties they've worked hard for? Because all he does is get justice for them. You woke okes are such a bore 🙄"

@Certified_SA was equally blunt:

"You are dumb. Or maybe you see that he might be on your doorstep soon? The same people you say are being humiliated had ample time to do what is right before X came; others even defied the Lawful Orders from courts. What can be worse than that? They deserve anything Morons"

@ZakesDlamin1 also challenged the original post:

"Before they embarrass them as per your own perspective, what did they do first? Get your head around that first."

@Tshepodukez kept it simple:

"Imagine a person who owes you money and you call X-Repo, and you think they are being embarrassed."

@collen_sambo2 agreed:

"That whole TV station is embarrassing black people with most of their shows."

@sandi54297291 disagreed:

"I have seen Indians and whites on the show not once... I strongly disagree."

Xolani Maphanga accused of racial bias. Image: xolane_maphanga

Source: Instagram

SA in stitches as Xolani Maphanga mimics guest’s accent

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Xolani Maphanga left Mzansi laughing uncontrollably after imitating a guest's accent during an episode.

During the X-Repo episode that aired on Saturday, 26 April, Xolani Maphanga helped Sumeya recover money from her husband's friend.

Source: Briefly News