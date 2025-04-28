X-Repo host Xolani Maphanga left Mzansi laughing uncontrollably after imitating a guest's accent during the latest episode

During the X-Repo episode that aired on Saturday 26 April, Xolani Maphanga helped Sumeya recover money from her husband's friend

Netizens reacted Xolani's imitation with laughter while others asked how they could hire his services

SA laughed at X-Repo presenter Xolani Maphanga's accent imitation. Image: xolane_maphanga

Source: Instagram

Reality TV presenter Xolani Maphanga left Mzansi rolling with laughter after imitating a guest’s accent on the latest episode of X-Repo on DStv channel, Moja Love. The channel recently announced the return of Xolani Khumalo as the host of Season 4 of Sizok'thola after his serious charges were temporarily dropped.

Xolani Maphanga imitates guest's accent

On Saturday 26 April, Moja Love took to its X account and shared a teaser trailer of the latest episode of X-Repo. The reality TV show assists people recover their belongings from people who have been dishonest towards them.

Moja Love revealed that the episode which aired on Saturday 26 April would feature Xolani Maphanga assisting Sumeya to get her money back from her husband's friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the teaser shared by Moja Love, the X-Repo presenter helps Sumeya confront two of her husband’s friends. Xolani Maphanga leaves social media users in stitches after mimicking the men’s accents during confrontations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to X-Repo teaser

In the comments, netizens erupted with laughter while others asked how they could get Maphanga’s services.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MatlipaGP inquired:

“So, do I contact you guys? It has been almost 3 years, and the guy doesn't want to pay me back.”

@BALUCIAGA laughed:

“The accent I’m screaming 😭😭😭😭😭”

@Jay_Flavoured said:

“😂 The accent caught me offside.”

@Anele5151 highlighted:

“X is not the only one who changes accent to eyo, my friend, when talking to them 😅🤣”

@crazythatoo said:

“White and Indian people are starting to go to X-Repo. Go maswe mos😂”

@PelisaS responded:

“X has the ability to switch accents just like that 🤣🤣🤣”

Xolani Maphanga mimicked a guest’s accent leaving SA laughing. Image: xolane_maphanga

Source: Instagram

Who is Xolani Maphanga?

Xolani Maphanga was born Emangweni, Tembisa in Ekurhuleni, where he also grew up in.

According to SowetanLive, Maphanga did his primary education in the township before proceeding to high schools in the affluent suburbs where he excelled in public speaking and debate.

His ambition was to become a soldier, but that didn’t materialise as he had to take over his father’s taxi business. His father, who was a polygamist, had four wives and nine children.

He managed his father’s fleet of taxis while he studying for an Information Technology degree at an undisclosed university. Xolani Maphanga and his family eventually agreed to dispose of the taxi business because of the violence associated with it.

Moja Love responds to Isencane Lengane criticism

It's not every Moja Love reality series that has left South Africans in stitches. Briefly News reported that Moja Love had to issue a statement addressing calls for the cancellation of its popular TV show, Isencane Lengane.

The channel released a statement on Wednesday, 23 April, where it defended one of the show's controversial episodes.

South Africans on social media called for the cancellation of the show after it appeared to normalise abuse.

Source: Briefly News