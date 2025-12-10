Reality TV presenter Xolani Maphanga nearly drowned at his home following a terrible accident

The star said he broke his leg in the process, causing him to be unable to swim out

He said that his neighbour came to his rescue and called emergency services, saving his life

Xolani Maphanga said his neighbour saved his life after he almost drowned. Images: Bongani Maphanga

X-Repo host Xolani Maphanga left Mzansi feeling sorry for him after news of his falling into a pool and almost drowning.

The reality-TV presenter later told the media that he broke his foot in the accident and could thus not swim out of the pool.

According to TimesLive, Maphanga, who recently entertained fans when he mimicked an accent, was rescued when his neighbour called emergency services to the scene.

The publication stated that the filming of X Repo has been put on hold after doctors said it would take nine weeks for Maphanga to be back on his feet.

How did Xolani Maphanga fall in the pool?

On a Saturday morning while he was doing chores at his home, Xolani fell into the pool.

The fall, according to TimesLive, broke his left leg and nearly caused him to drown. After calling for help, Xolani’s neighbour found him and called an ambulance.

He was rushed to the hospital.

In the aftermath, Maphanga assured his fans that he was doing well and recovering in hospital.

TimesLive quoted the presenter as saying:

"I was at home alone. I tried to swim but it was hard because my leg was broken. I’m grateful to my neighbour because if it wasn’t for him, I’d be dead. I could’ve drowned. He rescued me."

Who is Xolani Maphanga?

Maphanga is a South African TV presenter, famous for hosting Moja Love's reality shows X-Repo, where he helps people recover stolen goods, and the drug-focused show Sizok'thola after the previous host Xolani Khumalo's departure.

On these shows, Maphanga is famous for his tough demeanour and passion for helping wronged citizens.

He started as a bouncer and rose to fame by helping people reclaim what is theirs, though he has faced controversy, including legal issues and allegations of housing scams.

What nearly became the first biggest controversy of his career was when he was arrested in a mistaken identity, confused for his predecessor on Sizok'thola, Xolani Khumalo.

Xolani Maphanga is charged with attempted murder

But controversy could not stay away as the presenter would later face an attempted murder charge.

In this case, Maphanga was initially accused of assaulting an elderly woman who was suspected of dealing drugs in her community.

After he had handed himself over to the police station in Soshanguve, reports at the time were that the TV star and his security faced an elevated charge of attempted murder. He denied the allegations.

'Moja Love' presenter Xolani Maphanga faced charges of attempted murder. Image: Xolani Maphanga

Alleged drug lord says that Xolani Maphanga assaulted him

Being one to step on toes, Maphanga once faced accusations of intimidation and assault of an alleged drug lord in Soshanguve.

Briefly News reported at the time that police were ordered to arrest the presenter after the alleged drug lord opened a case against him.

