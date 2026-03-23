News of Liema Pantsi's win on Big Brother Mzansi appears to have angered many people who did not expect her to win

The contestant finds herself at the centre of online outrage and conspiracy theories about what allegedly helped secure her victory, with her already-established celebrity status at the forefront

While she has won the cash prize, it's evident that only one housemate won people's hearts, many of whom allege she was robbed of the win

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Liema Pantsi’s win on 'BBMzansi' sparked outrage on social media: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Social media is outraged following recurring Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi's win on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

The singer and content creator left a mark on the show during her time on season five and officially returned to secure her win. However, not everyone is pleased that she came out on top.

X (formerly Twitter), troll ChrisExcel102 led a chorus of enraged viewers, suggesting that Liema's win had been secured a long time ago.

"Liema is signed under a record label, African Unite, a record label owned by Millionaires. Other housemates stood no chance."

According to the user, Liema's record label and celebrity status gave her an unfair advantage over the other contestants, effectively "buying" the win through massive voting campaigns that an ordinary person couldn't match.

Former housemate Dene Jones expressed similar sentiments upon her eviction, suggesting that competing with people who already had large followings was a difficult game for newcomers.

Along with Dube, Mmeli, Fahima, Sipha Lee, Bravo B and Lerato, Liema was handed the opportunity to return to the house for another shot at winning the cash prize.

ChrisExcel102 labelled Big Brother Mzansi as a "fraud from the start," writing:

"This Big Brother nonsense was fraud from the start, no new beginnings, just pushing a person who already made it."

Many felt that the newcomers were "robbed" since a famous person won. Critics argue the show now cares more about ratings and industry ties than giving regular people a chance.

See ChrisExcel102's post below.

Social media reacts to Liema Pantsi's win

Viewers and online users were not pleased with the singer's win, taking to social media to voice their frustration.

exile66923 said:

"@BBMzansi, do not ever bring back that second chance nonsense again. That was so ridiculous, really."

mphoray22 wrote:

"I noticed how those housemates were happy when they arrived, but when they saw Liema, most of them changed on their faces. You could see they were disappointed 'cause now the pressure will be high, having to compete with a celebrity."

talker987 posted:

"I said from the start, these returning people had an advantage except for Bravo B."

l_Samuh added:

"I wonder why Big Brother didn’t just give the R2M away because seems like he wanted to give it to her."

'Online users claimed Liema Pantsi had an unfair advantage on 'BBMzansi'. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others argued that fellow contestant Thandeka Tshabalala was more deserving of the win, even suggesting that she was "robbed."

Mphoent14640133 said:

"We all know Thandeka Shabalala deserved to win this."

MissRebecca_M stated:

"Thandeka should have won."

malihlex2 wrote:

"Thandeka was the bazozwa main character, I can't wait to see what's next for her."

GhostYamaGhoStt argued:

"I saw it by that wheel that Thandeka was robbed."

Somizi Mhlongo offers money to Liema Pantsi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo offering Liema Pantsi money if she didn't win Big Brother Mzansi.

The media personality's offer was met with both praise and criticism from online users, with his relationship with his daughter being questioned by outsiders.

Source: Briefly News