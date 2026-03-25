Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was caught in an awkward moment during a lively parliamentary session that quickly went viral

The incident, involving a wardrobe mishap and jokes from MPs, drew laughter in the chamber and widespread attention online

South Africans reacted with a mix of sympathy, humour and criticism, with some questioning the leadership fitness of older parliamentarians

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was caught in an awkward moment during a lively parliamentary session. Images: Corinna Kern/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — An awkward moment involving Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has gone viral after unfolding during a lively parliamentary session on 24 March 2026.

The incident, which quickly spread across social media, has drawn widespread reactions from South Africans, ranging from sympathy to criticism.

What happened?

The incident allegedly occurred during a spirited sitting where MPs were dressed in military camouflage. Godongwana, seated on the front bench, appeared unaware of a wardrobe mishap until one MP remarked,

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“We are sitting here and being abused by something hanging out of his pants.”

The comment triggered laughter across the chamber, with another MP joking,

“It’s very short, honourable minister,” adding to the commotion.

Despite the laughter, the 68-year-old minister handled the situation calmly. Godongwana, who has led the finance portfolio since 2021, adjusted himself without making a scene as proceedings continued.

Viral moment divides South Africans

The moment quickly made its way online, where it went viral and sparked a wave of reactions. Many South Africans expressed sympathy for the minister over the embarrassing incident, while others responded with humour, sharing jokes and memes.

However, some social media users took a more critical stance, questioning leadership fitness, especially over the minister's advanced age.

See video here:

Social media reactions

@dramadelinquent said:

"70 and 80-year-old people are generally unemployable due to physical and mental decline, but for some reason, we allow them to run the entire country,"

@Sizzle_Diva stated:

"They are old, and they must retire. This is embarrassing."

@ThuliSaul_commented:

"A man embarrassing another man and insulting his manhood. Men are generally embarrassing but this is shocking. Reddy is very petty."

@_Oreo_M wrote:

"They're doing what old people do. Forgetting."

@david_modisha remarked:

"ANC doesn’t even care about their own Ministers. How can you not advise the man before podium?"

Articles on the Finance Minister

MPs in Parliament were left in stitches after the minister's mishap. Images: ParliamentRSA/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the MK Party filed a motion of no confidence against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he announced that the planned Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase would be scrapped. The party said it filed the motion because of Godongwana's failure to provide clarity and leadership on the VAT issue. The party said Godongwana's decision to ignore advice to introduce wealth taxes and raise luxury consumption taxes demonstrated his negligence towards the government's National Development Plan goals for job creation and economic productivity.

Source: Briefly News