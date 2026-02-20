A professional snake catcher course in Pretoria featured a live Rinkhals, and left many South Africans shocked at how calmly the venomous reptile was handled

The training focused on strict safety rules, teaching delegates to remove dangerous snakes without touching them directly or putting themselves at unnecessary risk

Social media users flooded the comments section, debating whether the intense moment was real and sharing their own experiences with snakes in their communities

South Africans were left wide-eyed after a snake catcher training session showed how to safely capture one of the country’s most venomous snakes.

A delegate catching the snake during the training session. Image: African Snakebite Institute

Source: Facebook

The course is run by the African Snakebite Institute. It focuses on teaching ordinary citizens how to remove dangerous snakes without risking their lives.

The training took place in Pretoria on 18 February 2026 and featured a live Rinkhals, a highly venomous species often found near homes. They trained delegates to safely catch and release snakes, especially in areas where human and wildlife spaces overlap.

Rinkhals, also known as ring-necked spitting cobras, are common in parts of Gauteng and other provinces. They are known for their ability to spit venom accurately and for playing dead when threatened.

What the course teaches

In the clip shared, a man is seen carefully capturing the Rinkhals during a practical training session. The institute made it clear that the training discourages risky behaviour.

Delegates are taught to use proper tools and follow strict safety rules. Trainings take place on corporate or residential sites where health and safety policies apply.

South Africa records thousands of snakebite cases every year. However, fatalities are rare when treatment is received in time.

The course aims to reduce those risks. This approach reportedly supports conservation efforts, since many snake species play an important role in controlling pests. According to the organisation's official account, a level 1 course costs R1695.00 per delegate.

Social media reacts to intense training session

After the footage circulated, social media users had plenty to say. Some were shocked that first-time trainees were allowed near such a dangerous reptile. Others were impressed that communities are being equipped with the right knowledge.

Thabo Skhosana commented:

“I did that course. The snakes look calm and understanding, unlike the ones we normally come across.”

Liz Jackson noted:

“It's impressive that people are being trained across communities to manage snake interactions. Very good to see.“

Lupumlo Sheleni asked:

“Is that a real snake? Because I’m sure these are first-timers.”

Sizwe Mthokozisi said:

“We have these Rhinkals in our area, but it’s really difficult to catch them. It’s been a year now, sometimes we see them, sometimes they are gone into the bushes.”​

Bongani Svo Rhadase wrote:

“Four bricks, problem solved.”

The snake being put away in a tube. Image: African Snakebite Institute

Source: Facebook

