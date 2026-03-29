Lamiez Holworthy clapped back at a woman resembling her after the lookalike insulted fans who pointed out their striking similarities

Lookalike drama escalated when Lamiez shared receipts showing the woman allegedly copied her style over the years while denying it and attacking commenters

Fans’ reactions supported Lamiez, calling the behaviour creepy and unnecessary, saying the woman should not be offended by comparisons she seemingly encouraged

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has fired back at the woman who has been dishing out insults at fans who said she bore a striking resemblance to the Metro FM DJ. Lamiez even brought receipts to prove that the woman has been copying her style for years.

Lamiez Holworthy responded to her lookalike. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

How did the conversation start?

A scroll through @ruralzulugirl_stylist's TikTok page will definitely have one asking whether DJ Lamiez Holworthy has an identical twin sister. The lady who rocks Lamiez's style, down to her tattooed arm and signature hairstyle, had many thinking she was either inspired or had an obsession with the media personality.

Just like many celebs, including Sol Phenduka and AKA, who have doppelgangers online, fans started tagging Lamiez, hoping the two would play along and even meet up one day.

However, @ruralzulugirl_stylist had no kind words for fans who pointed out the obvious resemblance. South Africans jumped into her comments section, noting the woman's likeness to the DJ. To everyone's surprise, the woman lashed out at them. In many of her viral responses, she even used profanities to attack the commenters.

Lamiez Holworthy responds to her lookalike

After noticing that the trend had gone on for too long, Lamiez Holworthy broke her silence, bringing receipts. The media personality noted how she was okay with the resemblance and thought it was cute until she noticed the nasty comments towards fans who pointed out the resemblance.

Taking to her Facebook page, the Metro FM DJ said she had ignored the matter for a while but had to set the record straight. Lamiez said she thought the woman was being cute at first, but did not like how she was lashing out at fans who pointed out the similarities. She wrote:

"It creeped me out a bit, but overall I found it flattering. I think it’s just getting out of hand because this lady has now resorted to swearing at people who innocently mention her looking like me, and every response has my name along with a vulgar slur in it."

Lamiez also proved that the lady had started imitating her style after she had become a famous DJ. She shared pictures of how @ruralzulugirl_stylist had copied her outfits long after she had rocked them. She posted a collage and said:

"Please kindly pay attention to the dates of these posts. 2018 vs 2020 Again, my issue isn’t the fact that she mimicked me; my issue is in her blatantly denying it, swearing at innocent people and alluding to the fact that I copied her instead. Where’s the hair and tattoos in 2020?"

Fans react to Lamiez Holworthy's post

Social media users weighed in on the DJ's post. Many echoed the same sentiments as Lamiez, stating that the woman should not be offended when fans mention the similarities.

@Mpume Sithe Phakathi said

"It's weird how she gets angry, yet she's copied and pasted everything from you. Yes, it would be cute if it were innocent, but it's actually creepy, especially the way she responds to people."

@Goitsimodimo Happiness commented:

"So Lamiez from Temu has anger issues? Please don't come for me."

@Nokulunga Zandile Nyoni wrote:

"I didn’t understand why she was insulting people, but I thought maybe I was creepy for not understanding her."

@Mechil Tanya Edom said:

"Thank you for addressing this. She is definitely mimicking you, from the tattoos, hairstyle, outfits, it all shows... why is she denying?"

Lamiez Holworthy brought receipts after her lookalike denied copying her style. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

AKA's lookalike gets SA spiralling

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media users thought they were seeing double when they saw a picture of a pastor who bears a striking resemblance to the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

It's amazing how some people can look exactly like people they don't know or are not related to. There are pictures of people who have shocked fans because of how much they look like celebrities.

Source: Briefly News