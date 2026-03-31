Singer turned pastor, Heinz Winckler and his wife were reportedly dragged over their comments about pastors who are overweight

On his podcast, In Heinzsight, the couple made comments that were labelled "fat-phobic"

Responding to the couple's comments, social media users slammed them for their views, with some labelling them harmful

Heinz Winckler and his wife Alette made comments about overweight people. Image: @heinzwinckler

Source: Instagram

Former Idols SA winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler and his wife came under fire for their comments about overweight pastors.

In his podcast, In Heinzsight, he and his wife discussed gluttony, and some comments that stung many people online.

What Heinz and Alette said about overweight pastors

Not everybody was pleased when singer Heinz spoke about overweight people and alluded to gluttony being the cause of it.

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“The phrase you are what you eat is true,” Heinz boldly stated.

As someone who was committed to losing weight, Heinz's wife, Alette Winckler and their guest, Lechi Kamffer, started a movement called The Exodus Experience.

Speaking about this, she said, “There are so many church leaders who are overweight. It’s the one sin that exposes you; gluttony is a sin, according to the Bible. You can hide alcoholism and smoking, but gluttony shows on the body. They are on the pulpit preaching about all the other sins, but it’s evident that you are struggling with something yourself.”

Kamffer then expressed concern over the lack of church leaders who are preaching about physical health.

Watch the YouTube video below:

SA rips into Heinz and Alette

Social media users responded to the couple's sentiments with scathing remarks:

@NadiaLifeCoach said:

"Gluttony is not the only reason for being overweight. I would LOVE to talk about it! Oh, and I was hiding for 15 years because of this exact reason - not set apart - but totally left out - because I DON'T LOOK THE PART! You can't fulfil your calling when you are hiding, shame steals your talent and possibly your calling."

@madeleineabrahams8514 warned:

"I was in a church where everyone in the worship team who was overweight was chased off the stage for this reason. Meanwhile, the pastor’s wife was severely overweight. This hurt so many people; some never went back to God. Be very careful with your judgments."

@TheMidlifeSwirl said:

"Very contradictory to preach about gluttony and at the same time judging people who are overweight... Health is important, etc., but specifically pointing out that some church leaders are overweight isn't right. They most likely know you are referring to them, and that is just plain mean. Whether you are a glutton or judging others, you're sort of equal."

@dddrivingschool1701 said:

"I think you two, Heinz and your wife, should have a proper look at yourselves."

Heinz Winckler starts Charlie Kirk movement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Heinz Winckler has established a Charlie Kirk-inspired organisation, and also sparked a frenzy when he organised a vigil for Kirk in Mzansi.

South Africans recently took to social media to comment on Winckler's post about Kirk.

Source: Briefly News