Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali recreated Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's iconic picture in a recent photoshoot

The snap quickly went viral on social media and instantly sparked a wave of nostalgia and admiration

While many praised her for capturing the strength and poise of the Mother of the Nation, others raved over both women's striking beauty

Enhle Mbali recreated Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's iconic picture. Images: enhlembali_/ Instagram, Bettmann/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa left South Africans in awe after unveiling a breathtaking photo inspired by the late anti-apartheid struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

On 28 April 2026, she took to her Instagram page, dressed in a striking recreation of Mama Winnie’s signature headwrap and attire. The black-and-white finish served to elevate the tribute, driving home the message that even in her absence, Mama Winnie's legacy continues to burn brightly in the hearts of South Africans and her impact transcends generations.

"#winniemandela #weAreWinnie #IAmWinnie. We never said thank you. To being perfectly imperfect. To conquering pain. To fighting a good fight. To Woman. I could go on, but you get it."

Enhle’s tribute to the "Mother of the Nation" was hailed as a powerful nod to South African heritage and female resilience.

Her stunning recreation of one of Mama Winnie’s most iconic portraits quickly set social media ablaze, with fans and critics alike praising Enhle for her meticulous attention to detail and delivery.

See Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's post below.

Social media raves over Enhle Mbali's post

Online users were impressed by Enhle's recreation and tribute to Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, flooding the comment section and timelines to sing her praises. Read some of the messages below.

DrRebrand clarified:

"Mind you, this is not about looks or that she is the next WM. The recreation is about the legacy of WM. It's not a competition of who is more beautiful, either. We don't reduce such a legacy to looks and aesthetics. The recreation means so much more. The legacy of WM will never die!"

trialsofwinnie said:

"Mbali honours a legacy that continues to move & shape us. Through this powerful recreation, she reminds us of the strength, complexity and humanity of Mama Winnie. Her story is not just history; it is lived memory, still felt and still unfolding."

Moon_Godesss argued:

"They should cast her in a Winnie Mandela movie."

Malindy__ was impressed:

"She really honoured the moment, powerful recreation."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section focused on the striking physical resemblance and shared beauty of Enhle Mbali and the late struggle icon. While her tribute was far from celebrating looks and aesthetics, it served as a powerful tool to reconnect the youth with the visual history of the liberation movement.

Mzansi praised Enhle Mbali's tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Images: enhlembali_/ Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cynthia Erivo to play Miriam Makeba in upcoming movie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that American actress Cynthia Erivo had been cast to portray legendary singer and activist Miriam Makeba in an upcoming, multi-million-rand movie.

The news sparked backlash and questions among many South Africans, who asked why a local actress was not chosen to play Makeba, with some suggesting alternative names.

Many expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at the news, arguing that local stars were being overlooked in films that resonated with them more.

Source: Briefly News