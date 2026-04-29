A viral video comparing South African businesses in Ghana to Ghanaian businesses in South Africa sparked a heated online debate

The clip highlighted large corporate investments by South African companies in Ghana versus smaller-scale activities linked to migrants in South Africa

The discussion fed into broader tensions around unemployment, economic contribution, and rising anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of the country

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Economic relationships between countries are rarely equal, but they are often deeply connected. When those differences are placed side by side, they can spark conversations that go far beyond numbers, touching on identity, opportunity, and perceptions of fairness.

A Nigerian man spoke about the relationship between Ghana and South Africa while wearing a blue shirt against a blurred background. Image: @lemonmils

Source: TikTok

A viral video comparing business activity between South Africa and Ghana has sparked widespread debate about economic balance and migration. Posted by @lemonmils on 25 April 2026, the clip questioned the visible contrast between South African companies operating in Ghana and Ghanaian enterprises in South Africa.

The creator pointed out that South African entities in Ghana include major corporations such as MTN Group, Shoprite, and Stanbic Bank. In contrast, the video suggested that Ghanaian presence in South Africa is often associated with religious institutions rather than large-scale commercial ventures.

The discussion comes at a time when tensions around immigration and economic participation have been rising in parts of South Africa. Issues such as unemployment and access to resources have contributed to frustration among some communities.

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Economic contrast fuels online conversation

Recent incidents in KwaZulu-Natal have seen protests and confrontations involving foreign nationals, adding urgency to conversations about economic contribution and integration. This comparison quickly drew reactions online, with users debating whether the portrayal was fair or oversimplified.

While some viewers agreed with the concerns raised in the video by user @lemonmils, others argued that the comparison ignores the complexity of migration and business development. They pointed out that different factors influence how communities establish themselves in foreign countries.

The debate reflects a broader challenge. Economic relationships between African countries are interconnected, but perceptions of imbalance can quickly shape public sentiment.

A man in a blue shirt, who was discussing Ramaphosa's speech on xenophobia attacks, appeared in a split-screen layout positioned above a close-up profile of an older man. Image: @lemonmils

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi questions Ghanaians business in SA

Mr Rock Official said:

“I’m Ghanaian, but I still support South Africans.”

Saint 6we said:

“How did you figure this out? I’m South African.”

Busted said:

“Sending love to my Ghanaian brothers and sisters. ✌️🥰”

mMuhle094 said:

“I’m South African and in love with a Ghanaian man; he’s not going anywhere. I’ll visit Ghana whether people like it or not. 😂🥰”

BuyiehMjiloMakata said:

“No matter what, we love each other.”

Mapankomo said:

“I love Ghanaians, they are very respectful 🇬🇭🇿🇦.”

Khulamini said:

“As a South African, I love Ghanaians.”

Yakubu Sadik Abubakari said:

“I’m Ghanaian, and I agree with you, you are 100% right. 👍”

Faith said:

“Not all the ministries listed are Ghanaian-owned.”

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Ghana has summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, over reported xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

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A South African woman living in Ghana spoke out against xenophobia, saying it should not be confused with patriotism, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News