Income tax brackets in South Africa for 2025: an easy guide
Income tax is necessary to keep the country's economy going, playing a vital role in funding government operations, including public services and government obligations. The amount of tax payable depends on your income, with the value increasing with higher-paying jobs. What are the income tax brackets in South Africa for 2025?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Tax rates for individuals vary depending on their income. Those earning less income pay less taxes than those involved in higher-paying jobs. Tax brackets in South Africa are subject to change yearly but have not changed from last year to this year.
The 2025 tax year is from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Using an accountant will help you make the tax filing process more manageable and help identify the relevant deductions and credits you may be eligible for, saving you money.
What salary is taxable in South Africa?
According to Quick Books, you are eligible to pay income tax under the following conditions:
- You earn over R95,750 and are younger than 65 years old.
- If you are 65 or older but younger than 75, the tax threshold is R165,689.
How much tax will I pay if I earn R6,000?
TaxTim mentioned that tax brackets are relevant from an annual earning of R73,650. Salaries of less are not eligible for income tax, including a monthly earning of R6,000.
What is the tax bracket for 2025 in South Africa?
SARS tax brackets determine what you will pay in annual income taxes, regarding, but not limited to, your income. What are the tax brackets in SA? Here are the SARS tax tables for the 2025 tax season, with information from the SARS tax tables on the SARS website.
2024 tax year
The 2025 tax year is the same as the 2024 one, with no changes. Here are the values between March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024:
|Taxable income in rands
|Tax rates in rands
|R1 to R237,100
|18% of taxable income
|R237,101 to R370,500
|R42,678 + 26% of taxable income above R237,100
|R370,501 to R512,800
|R77,362 + 31% of taxable income above R370,500
|R512,801 to R673,000
|R121,475 + 36% of taxable income above R512,800
|R673,001 to R857,900
|R179,147 + 39% of taxable income above R673,000
|R857,901 to R1,817,000
|R251,258 + 41% of taxable income above R857,900
|R1,817,001 and above
|R644,489 + 45% of taxable income above R1,817,000
Tax from previous years
Knowing the country's income tax values from previous years gives you valuable insight into how the income tax rates have fluctuated in South Africa, especially when inflation is involved. How do the last years compare?
2023 tax year
Certain values remained similar to the 2022 tax year, whereas others in the higher income brackets notably increased. Here are the relevant values:
|Taxable income in rands
|Tax rates in rands
|R1 to R226,000
|18% of taxable income
|R226,001 to R353,100
|R40,680 + 26% of taxable income above R226,000
|R353,101 to R488,700
|R73,726 + 31% of taxable income above R353,100
|R488,701 to R641, 400
|R115,762 + 36% of taxable income above R488,700
|R641,401 to R817,600
|R170,734 + 39% of taxable income above R641,400
|R817,601 to R1,731,600
|R239,452 + 41% of taxable income above R817,600
|R1,731,601 and above
|R614,192 + 45% of taxable income above R1,731,600
2022 tax year
There are no values to compare the tax year to others, but the values slightly increase yearly. These were the 2022 tax year values:
|Taxable income in rands
|Tax rates in rands
|R1 to R216,200
|18% of taxable income
|R216,201 to R337,800
|R38,916 + 26% of taxable income above R216,200
|R337,801 to R467,500
|R70,532 + 31% of taxable income above R337,800
|R467,501 to R613,600
|R110,739 + 36% of taxable income above R467,500
|R613,601 to R782,200
|R163,335 + 39% of taxable income above R613,600
|R782,201 to R1,656,600
|R229,089 + 41% of taxable income above R782,200
|R1,656,601 and above
|R587,593 + 45% of taxable income above R1,656,600
What is a tax rebate?
According to TaxTim, a tax rebate is a value for which SARS reduces the taxes owed depending on specific circumstances. SARS calculates the amount owed through your annual income and expenses, and if certain conditions are applicable, the amount is reduced.
Age is the most common rebate factor, and the amounts are changed yearly to three different levels based on an individual's age, with a more significant reduction in money owed to SARS with each level. The three levels for South Africans eligible for income tax include:
- A primary rebate (under 65 years old)
- A secondary rebate (between 65 and 75 years old)
- A tertiary rebate (over 75 years old)
Tax Rebates
There are no reported changes from last year regarding the February 21, 2024, tax rebate values. Here are the values for each level:
|Tax rebate
|Tax year
|Tax year
|Tax year
|Tax year
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Primary
|R17,235
|R17,235
|R16,425
|R15,714
|Secondary (65 and older)
|R9,444
|R9,444
|R9,000
|R8,613
|Tertiary (75 and older)
|R3,145
|R3,145
|R2,997
|R2,871
What are tax thresholds?
SmartAboutMoney reports that under South Africa's tax system, each individual is entitled to a particular value of income which is not taxed. The tax threshold is the financial limit regarding the income eligible for deduction, and the threshold is higher as you age. Tax thresholds for February 21, 2024, have no reported changes from the year prior. These are the following relevant figures:
|Age
|Tax year
|Tax year
|Tax year
|Tax year
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Under 65
|R95,750
|R95,750
|R91,250
|R87,300
|65 and older
|R148,217
|R148,217
|R141,250
|R135,150
|75 and older
|R165,689
|R165,689
|R157,900
|R151,100
How to calculate tax from salary
Various online platforms provide a digital calculator to establish your tax income, including details about the other aspects of your income, like pension and provident funds, that impact it. The calculator includes:
- The year you wish to calculate income tax for.
- Your total salary before deductions.
- The frequency in which you are paid (weekly, fortnightly, monthly, and yearly).
- Whether your salary includes contributions to a pension, provident fund or RAF.
- Whether your salary provides money for a travel allowance.
- Your age (for tax rebate purposes).
The tax process may seem daunting and complicated, but the above tax bracket figures that SARS uses to determine the tax value make the concept easier to understand and enable you to work out your tax owed. However, an accountant could help you out, too, to avoid confusion.
DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
