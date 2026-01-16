Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe will be back on air following a brief absence caused by a family dispute that unfolded during the festive season

The popular radio host was set aside by Gagasi FM in December, though he was already on leave, when a video of his family dispute trended online

Hlophe announced on his IG page that he would be returning to the airwaves on the 19th of January, and fans flooded his comments section with support

Gagasi FM announced that Felix Hlophe would return to radio after the festive season family drama. Image: Felix Hlophe

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlophe, a beloved presenter on Gagasi FM, made headlines during the festive season due to a personal family dispute that went viral.

As a result, Hlophe was temporarily sidelined while the issue unfolded publicly, casting a shadow over the cheerful holidays.

In late December 2025, Gagasi FM announced a temporary on-air break for popular presenter Felix Hlophe following abuse claims that spread rapidly on social media.

The radio station has not, as of the time of reporting, released a statement on Hlophe's return, but the presenter himself announced it on his Instagram page.

He titled his post:

"9 January 2026. God first. Kuguqa phansi konke 🙏🏽."

See the post below:

Fans rally behind the radio host

Hlophe's announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and excitement for his return.

@odiyiio_monk_official said:

"Izindaba ezimnandi lezi [This is good news]. Welcome, back bhuti 👏🏾."

@pr_incess2330 stated:

"Wasiza [That's a relief]. Besengilalela uMetro [I was beginning to listen to Metro FM]. I'm going back home👏👏."

@msizikyo affirmed his support:

"Let me download the Gagasi FM app again."

@siseko_ngidi said:

"Shuthi umuntu uyayeka ukulalela amapiano ekseni ke manje🥳 [Finally, I'll stop listening to amapiano too early in the morning]."

@li.ndaa648 wrote:

"Welcome back, king 👑."

Felix Hlophe breaks his silence

Following the allegations that trended over the festive season, Hlophe broke his silence over claims that he was abusing his wife, Tracy Hlophe.

Hlophe was cornered to release a statement on Saturday, 27 December 2025, to set the record straight.

In the statement, the radio and TV personality stated that his wife and children had returned home safely after the incident on Christmas Eve.

He had written at the time:

"Tracy and I have consciously chosen peace over conflict, and respect over resentment, and unity over division."

South Africans begin a petition to keep Felix Hlophe off air

Amid the controversy, social media users wanted radio and TV personality Felix Hlophe to be suspended from his breakfast show at Gagasi FM.

A petition to get him removed from his job at the radio station was created on Sunday, 28 December 2025.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula had shared the petition on his X account.

Mzansi had begun a petition to keep Felix Hlophe off air. Image: Felix Hlophe

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlophe pays lobola for his ex-girlfriend Ayanda Bhengu

Hlophe appeared to have rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, and to have taken their love to the next level.

Briefly News previously reported that the radio and television personality's polygamy dream had become a reality after he seemingly paid lobola for Bhengu.

Source: Briefly News