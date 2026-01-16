MaBlerh shared an emotional post on X remembering his late friend Akhumzi Jezile on what would have been his 37th birthday

The podcaster posted a photo of Akhumzi holding a SAFTA trophy, captioning it with a simple yet touching message honouring their bond

Mzansi fans joined in the remembrance, sharing fond memories of the beloved TV presenter who passed away in 2018

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MaBlerh celebrated Akhumzi's heavenly birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Source: Instagram

Mzansi TV personality and radio host MaBlerh, real name Mthokozisi Cele, took a moment to honour his late friend Akhumzi Jezile on what would have been his 37th birthday.

In a poignant X post on 15 January 2026, MaBlerh, who returned to host RHOD reunion for the third time, shared a photo of Akhumzi clutching a SAFTA trophy during an acceptance speech, in part captioning it:

"Happy 37th birthday, mnganami. You are missed."

The tribute resonated deeply, reminding fans of Akhumzi's infectious energy and the void left by his tragic passing in a car accident on 28 April 2018.

The rest of MaBlerh's caption reminded fans who Akhumzi was, it read:

"When I tell you that we never heard the end of this moment, I mean it. He went on a tour to our homes as his friends. He placed it on my coffee table and made me refer to him as “SAFTA award winner, Akhumzi” the whole day."

See his full post below:

Fans react to the post

Mzansi took to the comments to remember Akhumzi and wish him well on his posthumous birthday.

@NtandoyenkosiS commented:

"We lost a real one."

Another user, @Funaccm, said:

"If there’s one thing I know for sure, it's that he would have been a star in his career and maybe entered a global market. He was doing so well, man. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@SibisiNokwazi wrote:

"Oh, Akhumzi. He really had no business leaving this earth."

Another user on the platform, @ayandos, shared:

"I named my son Akhumzi because of him. I used to watch YoTV like crazy and just loved his spirit back then."

@HwangeExpress wrote:

"I actually used to love watching YoTV on Saturday mornings because of him. He was good."

@LetshegoBabe commented:

"This soul was amazing, very kind and loving. May his beautiful soul continue to rest."

@uKilla_K remarked:

"Eish, this broer was so young when he passed."

@INGQWELEKWAZULU echoed:

"Man, he was so young."

Another user, @PaleFlowermco, said:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Akhumzi."

@VuyoFanta chimed in with:

"I can never forget him. May he rest in peace."

Who was Akhumzi Jezile?

Akhumzi was a South African actor, television presenter and producer.

He was best known for being a presenter on the SABC 1 television show, YoTV and an actor in the SABC 1 drama series Tempy Pushas and as Ngulube in Themby Phishers.

What was the cause of his death?

Akhumzi's cause of death was a tragic car accident in April 2018, near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

He died alongside Siyasanga Kobese, Thobani Mseleni, and two other friends while travelling to bury his grandmother.

The crash happened when a trailer detached from a vehicle, veered off, and hit their oncoming car in a head-on collision, resulting in multiple fatalities.

MaBlerh's friend Akhumzi Jezile died in a car crash

Source: Original

Dr Musa Mthombeni remembers Akhumzi Jezile

In a previous report by Briefly News, Dr Musa Mothombeni took to social media to remember his late friend Akhumzi Jezile with dark humour.

Dr Musa Mthombeni revealed that he has been gaining some weight lately. He hilariously shared that Akhumzi is sending down some of his weight from heaven.

Source: Briefly News