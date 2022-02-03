Dr Musa Mothombeni took to social media to remember his late friend Akhumzi Jezile with dak humour

The TV presenter's joke about the late media personality left many peeps of his timeline tickled

Musa's followers shared that Akhumzi will clap back at the star by sending him down more weight from heaven

Dr Musa Mthombeni is missing his friend Akhumzi Jezile. The two had been friends since their YoTV days until Akhumzi passed on in 2018.

Dr Musa Mthombeni remembered his late bestie Akhumzi Jezile with dark humour. Image: @drmusamthombeni, @akhumzi

Source: Instagram

Remembering his late buddy, Musa took to social media to share a dark joke about the late TV presenter. Even though it's been four years since Akhumzi's death, Musa still found some humour in their friendship of years.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Musa Mthombeni revealed that he has been gaining some weight lately. He hilariously shared that Akhumzi is sending down some of his weight from heaven. According to ZAlebs, Musa tweeted:

"My weight gain is not normal. It’s been sent down from heaven by Akhumzi. There’s no other way! He’s the only enemy I haven’t defeated."

Musa's joke left many on his timeline tickled. They shared that Akhumzi would have roasted Musa for shading him if he was still alive.

@Yinala_lamanzi wrote:

"Yho, Musa! That’s dark, kinda like you."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"Knowing how you guys' relationship was, this is funny. Akhumzi would have cussed you out so hard, the come back would have been mad. He’s missed."

@Fancyramusetha commented:

"Not Akhumzi catching smoke in heaven."

@Ndabzito1 said:

"Lol... Dude is really missed bathong... Oooh what a happy soul he was... He was going to roast you for this one, wena Doc."

@officialsihle added:

"He's about to smoke you up with more weight gain just because of this."

