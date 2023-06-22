Zozibini Tunzi, born in a small South African village, defied all odds to become Miss Universe, showcasing the power of resilience and determination

With her historic win after being crowned Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi challenges societal beauty standards and advocates for inclusivity and self-acceptance

Zozibini Tunzi's reign as Miss Universe propelled her to become a global leader, using her platform to address important social issues and inspire women to embrace their potential

Zozi Tunzi made history in 2019 when she was crowned Miss Universe, becoming the first black woman from SA to hold the title. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images / Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Zozibini Tunzi's inspiring rise is a remarkable story that resonates with people around the world. Born on September 18, 1993, in Tsolo, a small village in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa, Tunzi's journey to success is a testament to her determination, resilience and commitment to making a difference.

Tunzi's rise to prominence began when she participated in the Miss South Africa competition in 2019 and emerged victorious, earning the title of Miss South Africa.

Defying stereotypes and paving the way

As Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi used her platform to advocate for important social issues such as gender-based violence and the representation of women of colour.

She has been an advocate for natural beauty and self-acceptance, challenging traditional beauty standards and encouraging women to embrace their uniqueness.

However, it was her participation in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant that truly catapulted Zozibini Tunzi to international recognition. Tunzi's powerful words during the competition's final question and answer segment left a lasting impact on the audience.

When asked what is the most important thing we should teach young girls today, she replied:

"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a long time, not because we don't want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be.

"I think we are the most powerful beings on the planet, and that we should be given every opportunity. And that is what we should be teaching these young girls - to take up space."

Her eloquent response and her embodiment of self-assurance, intelligence and grace earned her the title of Miss Universe 2019, making her the third South African to ever win the prestigious crown.

A triumph for diversity and inclusivity

Zozibini Tunzi's win as Miss Universe was historic and symbolic. As a dark-skinned African woman, she shattered conventional beauty norms and became an inspiration for women across the globe, particularly those who have been marginalised and underrepresented.

Tunzi's victory sent a powerful message about the importance of diversity, inclusion and the celebration of all forms of beauty.

Since her reign as Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi has continued to use her platform to advocate for social change. She has spoken at various events, including the United Nations General Assembly, and has been involved in campaigns addressing gender equality and climate change.

Zozibini Tunzi's inspiring rise serves as a reminder that with determination, perseverance and a strong belief in oneself, one can overcome obstacles and achieve great things. She is a role model for aspiring young women and a beacon of hope for those who strive to make a positive impact on the world.

