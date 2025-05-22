A video on Facebook went viral as it showed a sermon that was delivered in isiZulu, and translated, and people were fascinated to see the pastor in action

Online users shared the video after seeing that both of the pastors in the video were non-native speakers of isiZulu

The video of the sermon left many South Africans fascinated by their display of mastery of isiZulu while preaching

A video on TikTok showed people two priests who presented their sermon in isiZulu. The video went viral, as people noticed that the isiZulu speakers were of a different ethnicity.

Two white men delivered an isiZulu sermon and went viral on TikTok. Image: @siyabonga_dlamini_1994

Source: TikTok

The video of the pastors received thousands of likes on social media. People commented on the video and were in complete awe of how fluent the church leaders were while delivering and translating the sermon in deep isiZulu.

isiZulu sermon goes viral

In a video shared on TikTok by @siyabonga_dlamini_1994, two men stood at a pulpit and were preaching. The video with 700,000 views caught people's attention as both of the priests were white and one of them was delivering the session in isiZulu while the other translated. Watch the isiZulu sermon below:

South Africa amazed by isizulu sermon

People commented on the video and were thoroughly impressed by the priests' command of isiZulu. Many were amazed that the elderly man was speaking old isiZulu. Peeps also showered the translator with compliments for what a great job he was doing interpreting the sermon into English. Online users claimed that the pastors were from the Kwasizwabantu mission in KZN, where the majority of the congregation speaks isiZulu. Read people's comments about the IsiZulu sermon below:

Kwasizwabantu mission congregants mostly speak isiZulu. Image: Paul Mashatile

Source: Facebook

ayandz19 was amazed:

"That’s a Zulu man’s voice."

Lindiwe Dhlamini said:

"This is Erlo Stegen from Kwasizabantu mission in KZN 😂 I grew up in this church and all the whites there speak pure Zulu."

Emi wrote:

"To be honest, South Africa belongs to all of us. 😳 Black, white, Indian or colored. 😂🇿🇦✊🏽 I love this."

Nokwanda was in awe:

"Guys do you realise the translator is also fluent in Zulu to translate🥰👌🤣"

Ipeleng commented:

"I knew of KwaSizabantu for years but it wasn’t until Rev Stegen’s funeral that I realised how deeply rooted he was in the Zulu community."

Weso declared:

"Deep down I want go to this church🙈"

Grant Sithole praised the translator too:

"This translator is Champions League level. Utlwa fela ‘nuance in thought’ e etsang😂"

