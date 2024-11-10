A man who speaks Isizulu and is of European descent showed people how much he loves the language

The TikTok video of the white man flexing how he has shared the African language was a hit on social media

People were gushing after the young man showed that he has not kept his isiZulu speaking prowess to himself

The man in the TikTok video once again went viral for his isiZulu speaking skills. Online users were fascinated to see a man of a different race speaking the common African language.

A white KZN security guard impressed people when he claimed he taught a young boy to speak isizulu. Image: @mehlemamba.ngidi

Source: TikTok

Peeps were entertained by a video of the man and a young boy. The clip of the two speaking to each other received over 200 000 likes.

White man teaches kid isiZulu

In a TikTok video, a beloved security guard @mehlemamba.ngidi asked a boy to tell people who taught him isiZulu. The man implied he had taught the boy to speak the language. Watch the heartwarming exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA amused by white man speaking isiZulu

People were full of compliments for the fluent isiZulu speakers. Netizens gushed over the pair with many highlighting that even their mannerisms seemed Zulu. Read the comments below:

ex LaFoy cheered:

"Now, we're becoming a country."

Matso_10 admitted:

"Even I don't speak Zulu this well."

Lindo was amused:

"Even claps in Zulu."

Moblesngz remarked:

"The clap is African. I won't explain."

sadpoopr was amazed:

"Bro speaks better Zulu than me, and I'm a Zulu person."

Katlego gushed:

"The Zulu man I’ve been looking for😭"

Nkosi said:

"The laugh is even Zulu."

Man teaches his white makoti and kid Zulu

Briefly News previously reported that a video of an adorable interracial family went viral on TikTok, which amused many people in SA.

The clip shared by @thedlaminis shows the South African gent sitting along with his wife and kid. One can see how the man is teaching his white wife and child how to speak in one of Mzansi's 11 official languages.

@thedlaminis left netizens in stitches with how the wife, especially the little one, pronounced the words. The footage was well received and became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 2.9 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News