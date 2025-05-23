Big Zulu was deeply moved when a fan tattooed his face on her leg, calling it another type of love

Fans reacted with mixed feelings on social media, with some joking that the tattoo resembled Lucky Dube rather than Big Zulu

Celebrity tattoos are common in South Africa, as seen with fans of the late AKA, who also honoured him with tattoos of his name and face

Aww! Big Zulu was moved by the love a fan showed him. The award-winning South African star shared a picture of a fan who inked his face on her body.

Fan shows Big Zulu some love

Some fans will go above and beyond for their favourite stars. Many have travelled far and wide, while others would spend a fortune on their favourite stars. Chart-topping South African rapper, Big Zulu, known for his powerful diss tracks and performances, recently experienced love from a fan.

Taking to her Instagram page, the hitmaker shared a picture of a fan who got his face tattooed on her leg. Big Zulu was clearly in disbelief as he was speechless after the gesture. He wrote:

“I don't know what to say, this is another type of love.”

Fans react to Big Zulu's post

As expected, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Some said they also want to experience the kind of love Big Zulu was getting from his fans. Others joked that the tattoo did not look like Big Zulu. Some even said the picture looked like the late legendary reggae star, Lucky Dube.

Big Zulu is not the only South African celebrity to have fans showing their love by getting tattoos of their face. Many fans showed the late AKA love by getting tattoos of his name and face before and after his death. A tattoo fanatic himself who had several meaningful tattoos, AKA used to share heartfelt reactions on social media.

@anesuchihota said:

"😂😂 That's not you bra, looks like someone else."

@smarts_mlangeni said:

"Tattoo artist is giving Rasta vibes."

@sox_live commented:

"Bamrobhile. Get her and get her a proper tattoo @bigzulu_sa."

@gomo_mokwena added:

"It’s not you😂 😂"

@bonginkosibeekay noted:

"Kaze umfazi kabani lo mina ngingamxosha early owami zofaka tatoo yenyindoda."

@yiseka_sbahle commented:

"Ngathi le tattoo uLucky Dube nje🙌😢"

@mndeni_45 said:

"Ngingamqamula unyawo mina owami ezongfikela no mfoka Nene emlenzeni wami😂😂😂"

@mpadhisilaha wrote:

"Rasta has opened a tattoo studio, sifile madoda u will ask to have a tattoo ya Lion then get Kasongo."

Big Zulu's daily meal leaves SA in stitches

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users poked fun at Big Zulu's supposed eating habits. A viral photo of him seated with a large meal in front, ready to devour it, has made him a target of some of X users' most brutal roasts.

Abazazi Bafunani singer, Big Zulu, was recently a heated topic on X. The man got mocked by some of his fans for allegedly being greedy.

