SA Trolls Methodist Church Pastor’s Costume During Easter Weekend

A South African man was stunned to see how one pastor was committed to giving his congregation the best Easter service

The church was impressed with the full experience, and footage of their successful service circulated online

The rest of Mzansi found it funny and trolled the committed pastor in a thread of comments on a now-viral video

A member of the Methodist Church was stunned to see his pastor’s level of dedication during Easter weekend.

The chap posted a glimpse of his experience at church, which happened to go viral on TikTok in just a day.

Pastor dresses up for Easter

This past weekend was one of the most special in the Christian calendar as it was Easter. People travelled to be with close family and friends and filled up churches to hear the word of God.

Many churchgoers shared their lovely time praising God and celebrated the resurrection of Jesus. A man from Pretoria was amused by his pastor’s dedication to staying on theme during the Easter weekend.

The man of Christ dressed as a gladiator during his sermon and pointed his sword at the congregation while standing on the podium. The TikTokker filmed the priest and added commentary as he filmed:

“One thing about the Methodist Church, they will be the headliner of this Easter weekend. Look, one thing about them? They become the main artists of this show called Easter Weekend, I kid you not. Every video and anything else that’s about to trend will be about the Methodist Church.”

Some churches dragged a giant cross in the streets just like Jesus did before he was crucified. Others acted out Jesus’ resurrection in church to amplify the sermon through visual storytelling.

The Methodist Church pastor added a fun twist as he got into the Easter spirit.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi trolls Methodist Church pastor

Social media users were floored by the man dressed up for Easter and commented:

@Simphiwe Gumede mentioned the Coachella version for Christians:

“Christchella.”

@_nolali|Social Com &Lifestyle came to an amusing conclusion:

“When a theatre kid becomes a pastor.”

@Amish quoted a book in the bible:

“Ephesians 6, ‘Take on the full armour of God’.”

@Tenjy was floored by the pastor:

“What in the Star Wars series is this?”

@lukayMampuru pointed out in the comments:

“That is literally a toy gladiator kit for kids, and the vest looks like a bib.”

@LeNqo🦋 asked the passionate priest:

“Can I borrow it for Halloween for my son’s school?”

@Blacksheep🪬wrote:

“Some people didn’t play enough as kids.”

