South Africans were stunned to see a group of youngsters turning the church into a groovy place

The entire congregation was up on their feet, showing off their impressive dance moves, some of which trended on TikTok

Several social media users shared their disappointment in a thread containing nearly 100 comments

One South African lady shared a shocking video of how her church turned up on a random Sunday afternoon.

Mzansi was amazed by a now-viral TikTok video showcasing youngsters turning up in church.

The congregation expressed their enjoyment of the service by standing up to show off their sweet dance moves.

Youngsters turn church into groove

The South African youth trended after a viral video showcased them turning their church into groove. The Mzansi youngsters showed off their sweet dance moves during worship.

Most of the dance moves were first seen on TikTok after millions of people participated in now-viral trends. One church member filmed the congregation incorporating some of the famous dance moves, including the leaders of the church, who showed great interest in the groove-like vibes.

South Africans were outraged by the congregation's behaviour and requested to hear the original sound, as the video posted on TikTok was shared with a Gqom anthem. The clip generated over 72.3k views in less than a day.

The video was posted with the caption:

“Trust the 2Ks to bring groove anywhere, and we're supposed to lead churches in the future.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Gospel singer turns groove into church

Gospel singer Sbu Noah caught the attention of many when he showed off his vocals at groove. According to an article by Bona Magazine, the artist serenaded groovists and shared a clip of himself online. The people were amazed by the gospel singer and followed with a hymn as he took over the stage and said:

“Since you guys don’t come to church anymore, I’ve been instructed to come fetch you.”

Mzansi outraged by modern church

Social media users disapproved of the church’s behaviour and expressed themselves in a thread of comments:

One congregation's behaviour raised eyebrows on social media.

@زهراء was unamused:

“The disrespect.”

@Kuhle|Nokha🎀 explained to the commentary:

“We also do this at my church because the church is our groove. Where are we supposed to groove if not at church?”

@candyfloss483 wanted to know the exact operations at the church:

“I have never craved for original sound like this before.”

@Kay💓was gagged:

“No way, guys.”

@lenkosi_mpos_ confessed:

“This is very possible at my church! We once had the elderly women singing, 'Omunye Phez’ Komunye'.”

@AliZwA :) wondered:

“Why isn't this viral already?”

@M.🫧 was disgusted by the church:

“Sies.”

@Gottaluvtayana justified the behaviour:

“David danced before the Lord with all his might.”

