Honor isn't playing this year as they introduced their new smartphone, the X7d, which has the streets talking

The smartphone brand partnered with the likes of DJ Tira, Liyema Pantsi, Naledi Aphiwe and others to share their honest reviews about this new phone

Briefly News also had a chance to experience what the Honor X7d has to offer and what makes it unique

Celebs enjoy using the new Honor X7d for their content. Image: @naledi_aphiwe, @djtira

Honor took out the big guns as they launched their new smartphone, X7d, which became popular among many netizens and celebs in Mzansi. The likes of Nkosazana Daughter, Naledi Aphiwe, DJ Tira and others had a lot of great things and content to take with it.

Since its release in November 2025, the Honor X7d has become the talk of the town for its amazing battery life and durability, not forgetting the quality of its camera. The popular music producer and record label boss, DJ Tira, shared pictures of the phone and also shared why he loves it more than others.

In his Instagram post, he wrote:

"The only tool tough enough for your toughest days 👨🏾‍🌾🚿 you will never worry about repairing screens 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Scroll next to see it in action!"

Another celebrity who shared their review about the phone was the famous singer Naledi Aphiwe, who posted pictures she had taken with the smartphone during her picnic date with Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa.

See the post below:

What can the Honor X7d really do?

While celebrities continue to enjoy using this exceptional smartphone, Briefly News also had an opportunity to use the Honor X7d for a week to see what it has to offer.

This smartphone has the best camera quality, which captures every moment, from taking naps on the red carpet, which one would think was taken with a professional camera. The phone has a long-lasting battery life as it is powered by a 6,500 mAh battery.

Looking for a device that lets you capture high-quality content at a reasonable price without the need for professional equipment, the Honour X7d is the go-to device with everything you need

Whether filming during taxi rides or beach shoots, this durable device withstands knocks and splashes effortlessly. Its SGS Premium Drop Protection and IP65 water resistance let creators focus on capturing the moment without worrying about where it might fall.

Honor X7d is now available in Mzansi. Image: Supplied

