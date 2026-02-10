An American traveller shared her solo day experience exploring Cape Town, showing all she got to do in 24 hours

The woman explained how she felt about the city after getting numerous warnings about staying safe

South Africans had mixed reactions, with many disagreeing with her review of the city and the lifestyle

An American woman travelled and took pictures in different hotel settings. Images: @cessuche

Source: TikTok

Princess Uche, a traveller from Dallas, shared her adventure in Cape Town on 23 January 2026. She was excited about all she got to do, calling it a perfect solo day in the Mother City. When it came to her review, the first thing she said was how she wanted to set the record straight about all the safety concerns she'd gotten before visiting. Princess explained that a lot of people had exaggerated when they told her Cape Town wasn't safe. But she had no issues and felt it was quite the opposite.

Princess stayed at the Pepperdine Hotel, which she chose specifically for its central location. She started her day early and took an Uber to Bo-Kaap. The ride cost about four dollars, which she mentioned was really cheap (around R70, according to Wise currency converter). Someone had recommended a matcha spot to her, and even though she's not usually a matcha drinker, she said that the drink turned out to be good. However, what really struck her was finding a spiritual message on her cup that said "Walk by Faith."

After lunch, she took another Uber to go vintage shopping. After visiting all the thrift stores she could find, Princess joked that everything was giving "grandma" vibes. She seemed disappointed that she couldn't spend her money. She then left for the airport and ended her day saying that she would try shopping in Johannesburg instead.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town solo travel

Netizens had strong reactions to TikToker @cessuche's experience with a varying mix of love and hate comments:

@sippy_nt corrected:

"It's not cheap for us!"

@tay_dlamini pleaded:

"Guys, please stop telling people that things are 'cheap'! Please stop, abeg 😭😭😭"

@tiana recommended:

"If you come to Johannesburg, go to Linden! There are a bunch of really nice vintage stores there, but personally I recommend Conrad Collective, suchhh cute stuff 🫶"

@malia reacted:

"4 dollars is the cheapest Uber I ever heard of! Especially after you just got a PHAT CHECK!"

@snalostyle said:

"You're making me want to move back 😫"

@tamia_saffier warned:

"Definitely always keep your guard up. Just because it felt safe doesn't mean it is. Stay safe, girl 😚💞"

@curtis_zambili compared:

"Ubers are cheap in SA??? Wow! Man, I always feel like I'm burning a hole in my pockets whenever I get an Uber in the States. I should live in South Africa."

@abongi_a vented:

"I'm so bored just by watching this😵‍💫. What do you mean by cheap?"

