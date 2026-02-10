An American vlogger explored Cape Town’s Kwa-Langa, sampling unique local street foods

The viral TikTok video highlighted vibrant township culture and the adventurous side of Mzansi

Netizens on social media appreciated his curiosity, while some expressed concern for his safety

His journey through Kwa-Langa combined daring street food tasting with local culture, offering a rare, entertaining glimpse of township life in Cape Town.

The picture on the left showed Mark with a local tour guide, posing. Image: @mark.wiens01

Source: TikTok

An American travel vlogger visited Cape Town’s Kwa-Langa township, sampling local street foods and learning about the vibrant culture. His adventure highlighted a side of Mzansi rarely shown online. Many were impressed by his courage and curiosity. TikTok user @mark.wiens01 posted the video on 2 February 2026. He visited Kwa-Langa, a Cape Town township, to experience local cuisine and culture.

The video sparked conversations about township tourism, food, and cultural experiences. Guided by a local resident, he tried skopo, which is a cow head, sheep liver, amagwinya, umqombothi, chicken feet, and ginger beer. The video showed his determination to taste everything and learn from locals. He aimed to highlight a side of the township often overlooked in media coverage.

Exploring Kwa-Langa street food

Some viewers were worried about user @mark.wiens01's safety, but appreciated his effort to show the township’s food and street culture. Others were excited to see local meals featured and enjoyed seeing the vibrant community through his eyes. The video encouraged curiosity while showing respect for local knowledge.

The clip also captured humour and enjoyment as he navigated unusual foods. His genuine reactions and interactions with locals made the video relatable and fun. The experience showed that tourism in South African townships could be adventurous, educational, and entertaining. Viewers laughed at his reactions to certain dishes and praised his openness to new experiences. This is a different and refreshing view for netizens to see tourists visiting Cape Town opt for townships rather than the city.

The screenshot on the left captured Mark with a local street meat seller. Image: @mark.wiens01

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

KingPhalo said:

“AmaXhosa aseCape Town. ❤️”

Lawrence Motsaone said:

“Welcome to South Africa, man.”

Vuyani Simama said:

“Our street food can get 5 stars in India.”

Thulisa said:

“Why are people shocked? Kanti iiRostile is not a widely South African thing. 🫨”

QueenDee said:

“Rooster Brood, mama Joy.”

Ziya Mkhwane said:

“I know Mama Joy is tired of this guy, but I just can’t prove it. 😭”

AsaTheLady said:

“That’s my friend Phumelele. ☺ This guy has been promoting Langa, he loves Langa… we are glad you enjoyed the food.”

Mia said:

“The Afrikaans name for Rostile is Roosterbrood. ♥.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about tourists

A tourist from the United States of America visited Spur for the first time and sparked laughter as Mzansi weighed in on his unexpected food choice.

A famous international travel influencer stunned her followers after sharing a glimpse of a futuristic luxury mansion in Cape Town.

A visiting American shared a video on TikTok reacting to a local drink he was served at a South African restaurant.

Source: Briefly News