A Cape Town content creator shared a video of her local run club that had women across South Africa suddenly feeling very motivated to start running

The clip showed a group of toned and fit men and women having a great time together after their run

Women flooded the comments, saying they were ready to lace up their running shoes and move to Cape Town

A Cape Town TikTok creator showed how the city's run club chills out on 11 December 2025. The scenes of all of the men shirtless had all single ladies forgetting about dating apps.

The group was a mix of men and women, all looking incredibly fit and in great shape after their run. The men especially caught attention, toned and muscular, laughing and hanging out after a hard run. The scenery around them in the Mother City didn't hurt either.

The surprising part was that women from across the country forgot all about the running part and zeroed in on everything else the clip had to offer. The comments turned into a full discussion about where to find these clubs, why Durban doesn't seem to have the same energy, and whether showing up without actually being able to run would still count as joining.

Where are Cape Town's running clubs?

Cape Town has one of the most active running cultures in the country. According to information on run clubs shared by Carlamolinaro, there are options for every pace and schedule across the city.

On the Atlantic Seaboard, the 5 am Club meets as early as 5 am on weekdays from spots in Sea Point and Green Point. Adidas Runners meets at Battery Park in the V&A Waterfront on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 pm, with pace groups ranging from beginners all the way to competitive runners.

For women specifically, Chicks Who Trail meets every Thursday at 6 pm at Kloofnek Corner, and Run For Coffee is a ladies' group that runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 am. The Running Late Club meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm in Sea Point and welcomes all paces for a 5km road run.

In the Southern Suburbs, clubs like Celtic Harriers, Must Love Hills, and Down To Run meet multiple times a week with options for road and trail.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Ladies love the Cape Town run club

Women had a lot to say, and most of it had to do with complimenting who they saw at the run club on TikToker @luvvllisaa's clip:

@Ilia🌟 declared:

"I'm going to start running tomorrow at 5 am😭🙏🏽"

@it's Zammyy🦋 complained:

"Why is there no running club in Durban?"

@ThisIsWhatIDoZazie offered:

"How do I get into this without running. I can bring orange slices, which are just as important."

@za_sii laughed:

"Omg, someone take me here, I'll find my way back 😭😭😭."

@Ameerah👸 joked:

"Can I also run with no idea where to, but I'm going 😂🏃‍♀️"

@INDIPHILE😍 warned:

"That's how fast they run out of love... Ladies don't be fooled😩😩😩"

@elizedreyer joked:

"Suddenly, all the asthma patients are healed 😂 The club will have to run every day 😂"

@veryvalerie__ complained:

"I ran from Sea Point and didn't see one brother, where the heck was thissssss?"

