Three people were injured after three trucks collided into each other on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

The accident took place on the morning of 16 February 2025, and it brought traffic to a standstill

Authorities worked to free one of the drivers who was trapped in the wreckage during the accident

Three heavy-duty vehicles caused a collision on the N3. Image: ALS Paramedics

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL — Traffic was diverted, and paramedics worked hard to free a truck driver who was trapped after three trucks collided into each other on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on 16 February 2026. Residents of KwaZulu-Natal were worried that the road where the accident happened was becoming infamous for collisions.

According to East Coast Radio, ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene where the three trucks caused a collision, bringing traffic to a standstill. The fire department is currently on the scene to free one of the drivers stuck in the wreckage. Two other people sustained moderate injuries and were attended by paramedics. Traffic has been directed onto the R103 at Lion Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

South Africans worried about N3 accident

Road users accustomed to using the road expressed their concerns about the frequency of accidents.

Karen Bell-Thompson was fuming:

“Yep, that beautiful stretch of the new N3 is now a race track.”

Mike Evan observed:

“Tailgating and following distance and speed and chatting on a cellular phone, and, and, and, and.”

Chantelle Botes said:

“Because they race on the road! End of story! The speed at which they drive daily is ridiculous!”

