Two fatalities resulted from a taxi colliding with a stationary vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency personnel treated at least ten taxi passengers, including young children and an infant

This marks the second fatal vehicle accident in the KZN province within a week

KWAZULU-NATAL - Two people were killed in a crash involving a taxi and a car on the N3 near Balgowan in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, 24 December 2025.

Taxi collides with stationary vehicle

Authorities reported that the car appeared to be stationary in the yellow emergency lane when the taxi collided with it, resulting in the deaths of both car occupants.

Emergency personnel treated at least ten passengers from the taxi, including three children and an infant, who suffered minor to moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for further care.

A week earlier, the KwaZulu-Natal province was rocked by another fatal vehicle accident. A multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on 19 December 2025 claimed four lives. Reports indicate that the accident involved four vehicles, with one attempting to overtake when it collided with oncoming traffic. Two other people were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities closed the affected section of the road as emergency teams attended to the scene.

Other vehicle accidents in South Africa

An early-morning bus crash on the N1 in the Free State left three people dead and more than 70 injured on Monday, 22 December 2025. The incident occurred at around 1:50 am, about 20 kilometres from Edenburg toward Bloemfontein. According to Sipho Towa, chairperson of Road Incident Management Systems, the bus was overloaded, carrying more passengers than its legal capacity of 70 and was towing a trailer. Emergency services quickly attended to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, including National District Hospital in Bloemfontein, Albert Nzula District Hospital in Trompsburg, Pelonomi Hospital, and Botshabelo District Hospital.

Limpopo police have opened an investigation into a fatal collision on the N1-25 near Tobias that claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Friday19 December 2025. The crash happened shortly after midday when two vehicles collided head-on, triggering a multi-vehicle accident. Early findings suggest that unsafe overtaking and reckless driving may have contributed to the incident. Three people sustained injuries in the crash, which led to the temporary closure of the road to allow emergency services to assist and clear the scene.

The Western Cape government reported that nearly 30 people lost their lives on the province’s roads during the first week of the festive season. According to the province’s Mobility Department, 28 fatalities occurred in 21 separate accidents between 1 and 7 December 2025. Pedestrians were the most affected group, with 12 deaths recorded, followed by 10 passengers, three drivers, two motorists, and one cyclist.

Johannesburg taxi industry signs pledge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the taxi industry in Johannesburg embarked on a safety campaign where they promised to conduct themselves safely on the roads.

Taxi associations and taxi drivers signed a pledge on 18 December 2025 to obey the rules of the road during the festive season.

