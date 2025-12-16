A young man showed how the Johannesburg Zoo was transformed into a festive spectacle with thousands of dazzling lights and illuminated animal figures

The dazzling clip was shared on TikTok, which showcased illuminated animal sculptures, a light-draped bridge, and amusement rides captured at night

Social media users were captivated by the festive atmosphere and began enquiring about ticket and ride prices, urging other local zoos to follow suit

A man shared a video taken at the decorated Joburg Zoo, showing a scenery filled with Christmas spirit. Image: @qenehelo_q

The Johannesburg Zoo has fully embraced the festive spirit, turning its grounds into a spectacular Christmas lighting display that captivated the internet.

A clip shared on TikTok by @qenehelo_q captured the impressive transformation, garnering many views and enthusiastic comments from users eager to experience the event.

The video, filmed in the evening, starts with Johannesburg zoo's name sign beautifully lit, setting the scene for the festive spectacle. TikTok user @qenehelo_q then walks across a small bridge draped in bright lights, creating the stunning effect of a daytime stroll. The clip continues, showcasing various sections of the park now glowing with decorative lights.

Illuminated wildlife and rides

The amusement rides, including a merry-go-round, are perfectly illuminated, adding to the joyous atmosphere. One of the standout features was the illuminated wildlife sculptures: a majestic giraffe, bathed in a warm yellow light, and a bright deer created in the same style. The most charming feature was a luminous bear sculpture, sitting comfortably with its arms open in a welcoming pose, seeming ready to hug visitors. Even the cotton stations added to the ambience with cool bluish-purple lighting, and the trees throughout the park were wrapped in lights, making the entire zoo an ideal spot to usher in the Christmas spirit.

Social media users loved the luminous Joburg Zoo and wished other zoos could adopt similar ideas. Image: @qenehelo_q

SA reacts to the dazzling Joburg Zoo

The clip of the spectacular transformation received a massive reaction from an impressed online community. Many viewers expressed love for the decorated zoo and began asking detailed questions about ticket and ride prices, planning their own visits. The festive display inspired viewers across the country, with some calling on their own local zoos to adopt similar holiday lighting concepts. One viewer asked for help on deciding where to take her children, between the illuminated zoo or the popular Emperor's Palace.

User @Tebogo commented:

"Pretoria Zoo, you see what your sibling is doing, wena o busy ka di (you're busy with the) all white party 😏."

User @IamThabileMahomane asked:

"Does a normal ticket allow you to get it?"

User @BoNgEkIlErY22 said:

"I'm stuck between taking my kids to Joburg Zoo or Emperors Palace for X-mas 😭. Sizani mina bafethu (please help me guys)."

User @Nobuhle A shared:

"Oh my gosh, I’d love to go here ☺️."

User @Kim added:

"This is lovely 🔥."

User @thee_manzini asked:

"Do you pay extra for the rides?"

