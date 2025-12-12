Global site navigation

"It Looks Like a Beautiful Dance": Fighting on a Rooftop Leaves South Africans Talking
"It Looks Like a Beautiful Dance": Fighting on a Rooftop Leaves South Africans Talking

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A viral social media post sparked widespread fascination after a surprising wildlife encounter was recorded on a residential rooftop
  • An expert provided insight into the unusual behaviour captured in the video, explaining the species and context behind the dramatic scene
  • Online viewers reacted with a mix of fear, humour and curiosity as the rare moment drew thousands of comments and views

People on social media have been left stunned after a viral video surfaced showing two large snakes engaged in an intense tussle on the rooftop of a residential property.

Coastal Carpet Pythons battled it out on the rooftop of a house.
A dramatic battle unfolded on the rooftop as Coastal Carpet Pythons squared off. Image: James D. Morgan/Getty Images and Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook
The unusual encounter, shared on Facebook by a professional snake catcher, has sparked fascination and fear in equal measure across social media platforms.

In the footage, the two snakes can be seen wrapped around each other, twisting, turning and pushing in a dramatic display that many viewers initially mistook for mating. The snake catcher who posted the clip provided clarity and a touch of humour in the caption on Facebook under the handle Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, writing:

"Jealous Trump": SA cracks jokes over more dance footage of vibey Afrikaner gents in Mzansi

"Wouldn’t it be funny if humans twirled around like this to fight? 😂 Coastal Carpet Pythons almost look like they’re dancing while they fight! Sometimes it can be mistaken for mating, but mating is actually a very still, vibrational-like motion, while they are generally completely wrapped around each other! Cheers to one of our followers for sending this epic video in!"

According to the expert, the snakes involved are Coastal Carpet Pythons, a species known for engaging in dramatic wrestling matches during combat. These fights typically occur when two males encounter each other during breeding season and compete for dominance or the attention of a nearby female.

The rooftop location added an unexpected twist to the event, with many online users expressing disbelief at the unusual setting.

The video posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on September 26, 2025, appears to have taken place in Australia and has racked up thousands of views as social media users marvel at the sheer spectacle of the entwined reptiles.

Two Coastal Carpet Pythons clashed on a house rooftop.
Coastal Carpet Pythons engaged in a fierce battle atop a house rooftop. Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Social media users weigh in on the snake battle

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snakes battling it out on the rooftop, saying:

Emma Thomas said:

"I’m terrified of snakes, but I’ve learnt so much from these groups. You’d think if they combated for a few days, the winner would be too exhausted to shag hahaha."

A black mamba lifted a third of its body off the ground in a viral clip that stunned South Africans

Sharon Brennan wrote:

"They sure are twisted."

Noela Bert added:

"Not much of a fight, why don't they just bite each other's face off?"

Kay Ruhland replied:

"Synchronised swimming without water. Absolutely beautiful pythons!"

Lisette Olson commented:

"It looks like a beautiful dance."

Watch the video below:

