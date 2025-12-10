A video of a black mamba lifting a third of its body off the ground surprised South Africans

The institute explained the behaviour and debunked myths about mambas striking at eye level or standing fully upright

The clip spread fast because it mixed fear, curiosity and educational detail about one of Africa’s most feared snakes

A rare moment with a towering black mamba left people stunned, and the story behind the clip reveals why it looked so dramatic on camera.

The team from the institute posed with their snake-catching equipment. Image: africansnakebiteinstitute

Source: Instagram

On 8 December 2025, a video posted by Africansnakebiteinstitute on Instagram showed a black mamba standing in a raised position, lifting a third of its body off the ground, and the sight shocked many South Africans. The clip was recorded by one of their trainers during snake work, and the team stated that the person filming was never in danger because they are trained to handle highly venomous snakes. The caption explained that the snake was demonstrating its climbing ability and that myths about mambas ‘standing up’ to meet a person eye-to-eye are not real.

The African Snakebite Institute added that the black mamba, known scientifically as Dendroaspis polylepis, is impressive because of its agility, speed and size compared to other snakes in Africa. They explained in detail that while mambas can raise themselves, the dramatic stories about striking at chest height are exaggerated. The team said the video is real and not AI-generated, and their daily work includes snake awareness, first aid training and handling of venomous reptiles. The intention behind posting the clip was to educate people and reduce fear through accurate information.

Myths and snake facts explained

The video gained big attention because the snake was standing high enough to look like it was upright, which is something most people never see in real life. South Africans shared the clip because they viewed the black mamba as one of the deadliest snakes, and the positioning looked intense on camera.

Comments ranged from pure fear to fascination, with some users admitting they would run if they saw the snake raise itself like that. Others found the educational angle useful because it helped them understand how snakes posture when climbing. Many said the clip reminded them why the mamba has such a strong reputation locally, even though the experts explained its behaviour clearly.

The screenshot from the video captured the snake standing. Image: africansnakebiteinstitute

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacted with fear and fascination

Kathleenelisabethdubois wrote:

“Absolutely a beauty!”

Tuedel wrote:

“Remarkable what they can. Pure muscles. I can’t even paint the ceiling, arms overhead, for five minutes straight without getting close to a circulatory collapse. 😂”

Kuraijirou wrote:

“Imagine sitting at a table and being surprised by that sight.”

James_h_willis_photography wrote:

“Just dropping by for some lunch.”

Arnoldmasaro wrote:

“When I was a child, I saw one rearing like this back in 1976. Oyster Bay, Hill Road 10. I was playing alone, at the back of our house. It gave me my permanent fear and hate of snakes.”

Allevuchi wrote:

“Me, when I realised that it can stand tall even on tiles. I know snakes struggle with grip on polished floors.”

Mngwengwesikholiwemalusi wrote:

“Nice, I would love to attend the training on handling snakes. 🐍 Especially now, as it's their time now, summertime, they are more likely to come around the house looking for mice. 🐁 If I may ask, how much is the training?”

Kuri wrote:

“The most aggressive snake in the world.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to snakes

A surprising moment unfolded at an Australian skate park when a snake made an unexpected appearance.

The unexpected discovery inside a Noosa Heads home sparked a surge of interest after a local snake catcher shared details of his late-night rescue.

A young woman’s unusual bath-time with a giant snake sparked intense conversation across Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News