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Woman Shares Benefits of Being a Jollofina, Leaves Mzansi Divided
Family and Relationships

Woman Shares Benefits of Being a Jollofina, Leaves Mzansi Divided

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A South African woman shared what she described as the benefits of dating a Nigerian partner, calling herself a jollofina
  • She highlighted the perks like food, financial comfort, gifts and business inspiration linked to the romantic relationship
  • The video went viral as it sparked mixed reactions, with some entertained while others debated the stereotypes

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Relationships come with their own perks, but sometimes people take it a step further and turn it into content. One woman decided to share her experience in a fun and confident way, and it quickly got people talking. Some saw it as lighthearted, while others had a lot to say about it.

The image on the right captured Big Nandz holding gifts
The picture on the left showed the woman sleeping on top of Nigerian traditional attires. Image: @bigg_nandz
Source: TikTok

A video posted by @bigg_nandz on 2 February 2024 had social media buzzing after she proudly described herself as a ‘jollofina’, a term often used for South Africans dating Nigerian partners. She listed what she sees as the benefits of being in such a relationship.

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According to her, one of the biggest perks was having access to Nigerian cuisine, especially jollof rice, whenever she wanted. She also mentioned that she never seemed to run out of money and had even started a business inspired by Nigerian culture and style.

Cross-cultural relationship perks left Mzansi talking

User @bigg_nandz added that being a jollofina kept her updated with the latest fashion trends, while also enjoying spontaneous gifts from her partner. Her confident delivery made the video both entertaining and slightly controversial. This is amid ongoing debates between Nigerians and South Africans.

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Mzansi reacted with mixed opinions, with some people laughing along and others questioning the generalisations. While some saw it as harmless fun, others debated the stereotypes and expectations being shared in the video. Some were not impressed, and shared their own personal stories of dating Nigerians.

The visual on the right showed the woman holding a bouquet
Big Nandz on the left holding a stack of money. Image: @bigg_nandz
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Melisaabgail commented:

“I tried to be a jollofina, and I almost ended up in ICU.”

Sunshine's Mom joked:

“Justice for Mang Mang. She was last seen eating jollof rice.”

Ash wrote:

“I’m from the future.”

Overlook commented:

“I’m a jollofina, of course, my man says he’s working at an expensive hotel.”

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Woman dating for love sparked debate after showing boyfriend’s messy living conditions

Nelsie_m admitted:

“I’m a jollofina, of course, I lie about what my man does for a living.”

Leletie.Gold said:

“I’m a jollofina, one minute I’m happy and the next I’m crying.”

Pamela wrote:

“I’m a jollofina, please come back after five years for updates.”

BiancaChanel commented:

“I’m a jollofina, of course, I’m reading the comments.”

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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