A South African woman shared what she described as the benefits of dating a Nigerian partner, calling herself a jollofina

She highlighted the perks like food, financial comfort, gifts and business inspiration linked to the romantic relationship

The video went viral as it sparked mixed reactions, with some entertained while others debated the stereotypes

Relationships come with their own perks, but sometimes people take it a step further and turn it into content. One woman decided to share her experience in a fun and confident way, and it quickly got people talking. Some saw it as lighthearted, while others had a lot to say about it.

The picture on the left showed the woman sleeping on top of Nigerian traditional attires. Image: @bigg_nandz

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @bigg_nandz on 2 February 2024 had social media buzzing after she proudly described herself as a ‘jollofina’, a term often used for South Africans dating Nigerian partners. She listed what she sees as the benefits of being in such a relationship.

According to her, one of the biggest perks was having access to Nigerian cuisine, especially jollof rice, whenever she wanted. She also mentioned that she never seemed to run out of money and had even started a business inspired by Nigerian culture and style.

Cross-cultural relationship perks left Mzansi talking

User @bigg_nandz added that being a jollofina kept her updated with the latest fashion trends, while also enjoying spontaneous gifts from her partner. Her confident delivery made the video both entertaining and slightly controversial. This is amid ongoing debates between Nigerians and South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacted with mixed opinions, with some people laughing along and others questioning the generalisations. While some saw it as harmless fun, others debated the stereotypes and expectations being shared in the video. Some were not impressed, and shared their own personal stories of dating Nigerians.

Big Nandz on the left holding a stack of money. Image: @bigg_nandz

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Melisaabgail commented:

“I tried to be a jollofina, and I almost ended up in ICU.”

Sunshine's Mom joked:

“Justice for Mang Mang. She was last seen eating jollof rice.”

Ash wrote:

“I’m from the future.”

Overlook commented:

“I’m a jollofina, of course, my man says he’s working at an expensive hotel.”

Nelsie_m admitted:

“I’m a jollofina, of course, I lie about what my man does for a living.”

Leletie.Gold said:

“I’m a jollofina, one minute I’m happy and the next I’m crying.”

Pamela wrote:

“I’m a jollofina, please come back after five years for updates.”

BiancaChanel commented:

“I’m a jollofina, of course, I’m reading the comments.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Nigerians

Pearl Thusi joined the Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina conversation, criticising double standards and stating that Chidimma, born in South Africa, is a South African citizen.

The Nigerian High Commission has issued a safety advisory for citizens in South Africa amid the protests in KuGompo City, sparking reactions on social media.

Burna Boy's highly-anticipated concert in South Africa, scheduled for September 23rd, has been postponed to December due to low ticket sales at the FNB Stadium.

Source: Briefly News