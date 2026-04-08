“He Has Drip”: Most Stylish E-hailing Driver in Cape Town Turns Heads
- A Cape Town e-hailing driver went viral after showing off his bold and stylish outfits while confidently dancing beside his car
- The video highlighted how his fashion sense stood out from the norm, turning an everyday job into a moment of self-expression
- Social media users praised his confidence and uniqueness, with many saying he was changing perceptions of e-hailing culture
You don’t usually expect a regular ride to come with a full fashion moment, but sometimes people bring their own flair into everyday spaces. One driver did exactly that, and people couldn’t look away.
A Cape Town e-hailing driver caught attention online after a video showcasing his bold fashion sense went viral. TikTok user @innocentdavid38 posted the clip on 14 February 2026, introducing viewers to a driver known as Jackbisso, whose style stood out immediately.
Instead of blending in, he leaned fully into a high-fashion look, stepping out in statement outfits that included stylish pants, fitted shirts and accessories that gave luxury brand energy. His braided pigtail hairstyle and sunglasses completed the look, making it clear that he takes pride in his appearance.
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E-hailing driver’s bold fashion impresses Mzansi
The video shared by user @innocentdavid38 also showed him dancing confidently next to his car, adding personality and fun to the moment. It turned what would normally be an ordinary interaction into something memorable and entertaining. Some netizens who have requested his ride highlighted his energy and vibe.
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Mzansi loved the confidence, with many praising him for being unapologetically himself. Some joked they would book rides just to experience the vibe, while others said he was proof that style isn’t limited to certain spaces or professions.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
God’s favourite wrote:
“He looks humble, funny and full of good vibes.”
Thingo wrote:
“If it’s not Nigeria or Ghana, then I’m confused.”
Ms Emmy wrote:
“This guy is so cool, he drove me once.”
Sarah Mandefu wrote:
“Our Debonairs Woodstock customers.”
Nthabi wrote:
“I love this guy! He’s been my Uber driver twice, such a vibe.”
Linda P wrote:
“As long as you’re happy, that’s what matters. But that skirt though.”
cleo wrote:
“I would laugh the whole trip.”
Silence is Golden wrote:
“The moment I see him, I’d think of Nigerian movies and run.”
Shyline Chimusaru wrote:
“I used Uber from Rondebosch to Cape Town, he had great energy.”
Misa wrote:
“He is dope, I love him.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about e-hailing drivers
- The South African Police Service(SAPS) revealed that a fourth suspect in the murder of the Tshwane e-hailing driver handed himself over, leaving Mzansi triggered.
- The war between the taxi and e-hailing industries intensified with another incident of violence in KwaZulu-Natal, sparking reactions on social media.
- E-hailing drivers in Chatsworth, Durban, say they were assaulted over the weekend and are calling for urgent police action.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za