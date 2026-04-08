A content creator visited the iconic Kunutu Empire set from Skeem Saam, revealing its real location inside SABC studios in Johannesburg

The video showed how closely the real set matches what viewers see on screen, creating a surreal moment for longtime fans of the show

Social media users reacted with surprise and excitement, admitting they had always believed the tuck shop existed in real life

Sometimes the things we see on TV feel so real, you almost forget they’re part of a set. For many viewers, one iconic location has always felt like a real place you could actually visit.

The visual on the left showed Fay dressed in her school uniform. Image: @thefayshowofficial

Source: TikTok

A content creator gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at a familiar favourite. TikTok user @thefayshowofficial posted a video on 3 April 2026 showing her visit to Charlie’s Tuck Shop, famously known as the “Kunutu Empire” from Skeem Saam, revealing that it’s actually based inside the SABC studios in Johannesburg.

For years, many viewers believed the shop existed in Turfloop just like in the storyline, making the reveal both surprising and exciting. The set looked exactly like it does on screen, from the layout to the small details that make it feel authentic.

Inside Skeem Saam Kunutu Empire studio set

The creator, user @thefayshowofficial, explained that access to the studio is strictly controlled, with tight security and entry only allowed through invitation or official access. This made the visit feel even more exclusive, giving fans a glimpse into a space they wouldn’t normally get to see.

Social media users reacted with disbelief and nostalgia, with many admitting they genuinely thought the tuck shop was real. The video sparked conversations about how TV magic works, while also giving fans a deeper appreciation for the production behind their favourite show.

The screenshot on the left showed Fay inside the Kunutu Empire. Image: @thefayshowofficial

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Ntsakii_50 wrote:

“How do you get inside the SABC studio? I always wonder, and my campus is right next to it.”

Fay Sisanda wrote:

“You get in by invitation or with an access card. Security is extremely tight.”

Ntsakii_50 wrote:

“Oh, I see. I guess I’ll only see it if I’m lucky enough to get an invite.”

Carlahh Mlangeni wrote:

“Go every day and ask, they’ll eventually let you in.”

Tebogo Mama Basetsana wrote:

“I once got in by asking a teacher if I could join a school trip. They were lost and needed directions.”

Yuhwww asked:

“Where is it?”

Fay Sisanda replied:

“It’s at the SABC studios. I used to think it was a real tuck shop in Turfloop.”

TeeMaThusi wrote:

“I was shocked seeing Checkers No Name Brand at the shop. I think the cast just brings things from home.”

abracadabra wrote:

“Most shows don’t use real houses.”

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News